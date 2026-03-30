Why Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. May Be Most Impactful Player in MLB

The Kansas City Royals lost their first series of the season this past weekend, but managed to salvage the series finale against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Bobby Witt Jr., the rock of the team, picked up a hit and drove in a run in the Royals' big win.

The Royals are going to need Witt to carry the offense this season. While they have plenty of players who can help improve the offense, Witt may be the X-factor for the young Royals.

On MLB Network, former MLB player Chris Young talked about Witt's impact on the Royals and how he may be the most indispensable player in the league.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s impact on the Royals

Mar 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) reacts after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"As far as responsibility and your success aligning with the team's success, I don't think there's a player in the game who can impact their team more this season than Bobby Witt Jr.," Young said.

"I think if he goes, the team is going to go, and I just don't think that applies to a lot of other players in the game because if something happens to Aaron Judge, (the Yankees) still have one of the best starting pitching staffs in baseball to help pick up the slack. But with Bobby Witt Jr., if things don't go as planned, yes, you have Maikel Garcia, but everything goes through Bobby Witt Jr."

Witt was a finalist for the American League MVP award in 2024 behind Judge, who has won the award three times in the last four seasons. He may be the most indispensible player in all of Major League Baseball.

The Royals don't have as many weapons as the Yankees do. That is not to assume the Royals are not a contender, as they are much improved thanks to their offseason moves, but everything is centered around Witt.

Without him, the lineup becomes more vulnerable and doesn't have that building block in the middle of the order. The Royals are going to need that presence if they want to improve offensively in 2026.

As long as Witt stays healthy and produces at the plate, the Royals should be in a much better spot, especially with Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone more seasoned.

However, if anything happens to Witt, they will be in some trouble, as everything goes through him in that lineup, and the pieces around him may not be enough to pick up the slack.