The expectations are clear for the Kansas City Royals in 2026. It is a playoff-or-bust mentality. After making a postseason push in 2024, returning to October is the focus across the organization. Despite finishing above .500 in 2025, the Royals did not reach the postseason, leaving the season viewed as a disappointment.

Last season, the Royals lacked offensive depth. Outside of the core group of Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez, production was limited. After a year of trial and error and an active offseason, the club hopes to field a more reliable offense in 2026.

For one player in particular, this season carries significant weight.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Eyes will be on second baseman Jonathan India

Aug 21, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India (6) bats during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jonathan India was traded to Kansas City in November 2024. When the move was announced, many Royals fans were ecstatic about his arrival. A former National League Rookie of the Year, India’s plate discipline and ability to get on base made him an appealing target for the Royals.

Kansas City needed an established leadoff hitter following the 2024 season, someone who could set the tone early and consistently reach base. That role would allow hitters, such as Witt and Pasquantino, to capitalize on their run-producing ability. India appeared to be a natural fit and a solution to a problem that lingered throughout the previous season.

The 2025 season did not go as anticipated for India, who dealt with injuries and struggled at the plate. He endured the worst offensive season of his five-year career, finishing with career lows in batting average and on-base percentage while slashing .233/.323/.346.

India spent the majority of the season hitting leadoff, logging 399 at-bats while slashing .236/.321/.336 in the top spot. That production fell short of expectations, particularly given his success at the top of the order during his time in Cincinnati.

Despite his struggles in 2025, India and the Royals agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract to avoid salary arbitration. The deal gives him another opportunity to prove his value to the club before hitting free agency next winter.

Given his track record, India has shown the ability to consistently reach base. If he rebounds in 2026, he could play a significant role in the club’s offensive production. If not, his future in Kansas City becomes far less certain.

More MLB: Royals Lose 26-Year-Old Free Agent to White Sox After Injury