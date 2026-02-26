Yankees Sign 12-Year MLB Veteran Away From Royals
Kansas City Royals fans weren't all sure how to feel when Randal Grichuk was acquired at the trade deadline, but his departure might cause even less emotion.
Grichuk, the 12-year veteran whom the Royals acquired in late July from the Arizona Diamondbacks, was brought in to help spark the offense, and an unlikely late-season playoff charge in Kansas City. None of that really panned out, and though there were some light murmurs about a low-cost reunion in free agency, it never seemed particularly close to coming to fruition.
On Wednesday, Grichuk and the New York Yankees agreed to a minor-league contract with a non-roster invite to spring training, according to Jack Curry of YES Network.
