One Royals Prospect Who Could Play a Key Role in 2027

The Kansas City Royals have some work to do when it comes to their outfield. It has been a void on their roster for the past couple of seasons, and they cannot afford to overlook it this offseason.

While the offseason will give the Royals a chance to explore the market, one internal option could play a role in 2027. That being Kansas City's No. 17 prospect, Carson Roccaforte.

Roccaforte is coming off a strong 2026 campaign that has caught the attention of not only Royals fans but also the baseball world. He put together an impressive 30-30 season, hitting 35 home runs and stealing 32 bases.

Roccaforte became the first player in Royals minor league history to record a 30-home run, 30-stolen base season and just the ninth minor league player overall to accomplish the feat. However, he wasn't just hitting home runs and stealing bases. He was contributing across the board.

The 24-year-old spent time at both Double-A and Triple-A this season, finishing the year with the Omaha Storm Chasers. Across both levels, he recorded 540 at-bats and slashed .257/.338/.519 with an .857 OPS. He also drove in 96 runs and hit 26 doubles.

Kansas City has been desperate for an outfielder who can provide an offensive spark. While Jac Caglianone's emergence has been a major positive, there is still room for improvement. With Isaac Collins struggling to produce in his debut season with the Royals and Kyle Isbel coming off a lackluster year, Kansas City needs a new face in its outfield.

Roccaforte could be the perfect fit. Not only did he put together a strong offensive season, but he also excelled defensively. His performance earned him the Royals' Frank White Defensive Player of the Year award after he recorded 13 outfield assists in 138 games.

This doesn't mean Roccaforte is the answer to Kansas City's outfield problems, but he is certainly worth a look. The Royals will still need to explore the market and evaluate their options, but giving an internal prospect a chance never hurts.