Kansas City Royals Name Seven Organizational Award Winners for 2026

The Kansas City Royals announced their 2026 organizational award winners Monday, recognizing seven players and members of the organization for their production and performance this season.

During Futures Night on Friday, Kansas City will celebrate the winners of these awards. The event gives fans an opportunity to recognize some of the Royals' top players within their farm system.

Brett Squires

Brett Squires won not one but two awards this season. He earned the George Brett Hitter of the Year Award and the Mike Sweeney Community Impact Award. Squires had a strong season at the plate, hitting .277 with 31 home runs and 103 RBIs. He spent time at both Double-A and Triple-A this season.

David Shields

David Shields was named the Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year, marking his second straight year winning the award. If you are a Royals fan, you have likely heard of the southpaw prospect. The left-hander went 11-6 on the season while posting a 4.01 ERA with 139 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings for High-A.

LP Langevin

LP Langevin won the first-ever Dan Quisenberry Reliever of the Year Award. The right-hander was dealing out of the bullpen for Quad Cities this season, striking out hitters left and right. In 55 1/3 innings, Langevin collected 106 strikeouts. That comes out to 17.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Carson Roccaforte

While Carson Roccaforte had a great season at the plate, hitting 35 home runs and stealing 32 bases, he was just as impressive with his glove in center field. Roccaforte earned the Frank White Defensive Player of the Year Award after logging 13 assists in his 138 games in the outfield.

Asbel González

Asbel González was named the Willie Wilson Baserunner of the Year for the second year in a row. If there is one thing González knows how to do, it’s swipe a bag. The speedster stole 67 bases in 110 games for Quad Cities, ranking second in the minor leagues.

Josh Hammond

Josh Hammond received the Alex Gordon Heart & Hustle Award following his first professional season in Low-A. Hammond did it all but had a particularly strong year at the plate, hitting .286 with 24 doubles and 25 stolen bases.

Joelvis Gonzalez

Joelvis Gonzalez was named the Art Stewart Scout of the Year after completing his 19th season with Kansas City. Gonzalez has done an outstanding job for the organization while serving as the Royals' coordinator of South American scouting.