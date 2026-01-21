One Move Royals Should Make Before Spring Training

Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo has been busy this offseason. After missing the playoffs by five games last year, the club enters the 2026 season with clear areas to address.

The Royals have added several players this offseason, most notably outfielders Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas, right-hander Nick Mears, and left-hander Matt Strahm. The club also finalized contract extensions for infielder Maikel Garcia and catcher Salvador Perez.

But the move they should make next is not a free-agent signing or even a trade, but another contract extension.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Extend first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino

Sep 11, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino (9) rounds the bases on his two-run home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic made it known that the Royals’ two biggest trade targets, Jarren Duran and Brendan Donovan, are most likely out of the picture. With that in mind, the odds of additional offensive help being added appear slim. So why not lock up one of the most effective bats on the roster in Vinnie Pasquantino?

It is no secret that the 28-year-old first baseman is a vital part of the Royals’ lineup and one of the team’s most reliable run producers. In 2024, Pasquantino finished with 97 RBIs, and if not for a broken pinky that ended his regular season in late August, he likely would have surpassed 100.

Pasquantino returned in 2025 and slashed .264/.323/.475 with 32 home runs and 113 RBIs. He produced back-to-back seasons as a leading contributor to the lineup’s offense, making a strong case for a contract extension.

The Royals and Pasquantino were unable to reach an agreement before the arbitration deadline. While he remains under team control for the next three seasons, a contract extension would provide long-term clarity and remove uncertainty about his future with the club.

With the new dimensions at Kauffman Stadium favoring a left-handed slugger like Pasquantino, the upcoming season could bring career highs offensively for the first baseman, particularly in the home run category.

Kansas City locked up Bobby Witt Jr. in 2023 and most recently extended Maikel Garcia in December for five more years. With a simple extension for Pasquantino, Picollo and the Royals’ front office could establish a strong, young foundation for years to come.

If the Royals don’t plan on making any more significant moves before Spring Training, extending Pasquantino should be at the top of their list.

More MLB: Royals World Series Champion Quickly Has Hall of Fame Hopes Dashed