Royals Could Reunite With Familiar Face After Miguel Andujar Signing

The San Diego Padres on Wednesday agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with outfielder Miguel Andujar. The move leaves the Kansas City Royals with one less option for a platoon bat and limits their remaining avenues for offensive help. With the Detroit Tigers’ recent addition of Framber Valdez, the Royals could still benefit from adding more right-handed hitters to the roster.

The free-agent market for outfield platoon bats is becoming increasingly thin. While the pool is not deep, there are still players available who could provide offensive production for Kansas City.

One remaining free agent stands out as a potential target for the Royals. He has found success against left-handed pitching and has recent familiarity with Kansas City.

Outfielder Randal Grichuk

Randal Grichuk is a 12-year veteran who has spent time with several clubs throughout his career. A right-handed hitter with solid power, he has been most effective against left-handed pitching. In addition to his offensive abilities, Grichuk has extensive experience at both corner outfield spots, an area that haunted the Royals throughout last season.

Grichuk most recently spent time with the Royals after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in late July in exchange for right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann. In 97 at-bats with Kansas City in 2025, he slashed .206/.267/.299.

While his performance in a brief stint with the Royals was underwhelming, it should not dictate whether he returns to Kansas City. He has a recent track record that suggests there is still power in his bat, particularly against left-handed pitching. Just one year earlier, in 2024, Grichuk slashed .319/.386/.528 in 163 at-bats against lefties.

Adding a player with years of major league experience is rarely a negative. With a clubhouse that includes young talent such as Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen, that veteran presence could provide added value both on and off the field.

With the Tigers’ left-handed pitching depth, a staff the Royals will face multiple times this season, adding right-handed hitters remains an area Kansas City will continue to monitor. Given the current state of the free-agent market, Grichuk appears to be one of the more viable options to provide offensive production.

