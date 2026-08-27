Randy Dobnak Is Giving the Royals Something to Think About for 2027

The Kansas City Royals’ nine-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday after they dropped the second game of their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-0. Kansas City had opportunities to put runs on the board but could not capitalize, leaving eight runners stranded.

While the Royals’ offense was not at its best Wednesday, there were still some respectable performances from the pitching staff. Mason Black tossed two scoreless, hitless innings out of the bullpen.

Starter Randy Dobnak also turned in another quietly respectable outing. Dobnak has been nothing but productive for Kansas City, giving the Royals something to consider heading into the 2027 season.

Will Randy Dobnak impact the Royals’ pitching staff in 2027?

Jul 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Randy Dobnak (62) pitches during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Dobnak worked six innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five. All three runs came on a three-run home run, so take that for what it’s worth.

Dobnak was traded to Kansas City by the Seattle Mariners in mid-June, and since joining the Royals, the right-hander has been nails. Through 51 2/3 innings this season, he has posted a 1.92 ERA with 34 strikeouts.

The right-hander isn’t blowing hitters away with his velocity, as his fastball averages 91.7 mph, according to Statcast. Instead, he has been able to utilize his pitch mix to avoid barrels and generate ground balls at a high rate.

This season, Dobnak has posted a 3.6% barrel rate and a 54.2% ground-ball rate. That success can be attributed in part to his five-pitch arsenal, which consists of a sinker, sweeper, changeup, four-seam fastball and slider.

The Royals’ rotation has been hit hard by injuries this season. Most notably, Cole Ragans, Stephen Kolek and Luinder Avila all underwent elbow surgery, making their outlook for the 2027 season uncertain.

With Dobnak’s effectiveness on the mound this season, Kansas City has something to consider as it looks ahead to 2027. He doesn’t necessarily have to be penciled into the rotation. Instead, he could compete for a spot or provide the Royals with an experienced depth option.