Carlos Duran Set to Make Royals Team Debut After Lucas Erceg Optioned

Before their second game of the series against the Athletics, the Kansas City Royals announced some eye-catching roster moves. Following another rough outing, right-handed pitcher Lucas Erceg was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. The hope is that the 34-year-old can find his footing and return to the pitcher the Royals know he can be.

In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled right-hander Carlos Duran from Triple-A to make his team debut. Kansas City acquired Duran from the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for starting pitcher Kris Bubic.

The Royals’ bullpen will be a main topic of discussion this offseason, but Kansas City got an early start on finding reinforcements by acquiring Duran at the deadline. What exactly will the 25-year-old bring to the table?

Carlos Duran set to make Royals debut

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Carlos Duran poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duran does not have much major league experience, with just one-third of an inning logged in his career. He has spent the entire season in Triple-A, including before the trade, logging 45 2/3 innings between the two organizations. Over that span, he has posted a 3.15 ERA with an impressive 64 strikeouts.

Before he even throws a pitch, Duran’s presence on the mound is felt with his 6-foot-7, 230-pound frame. He utilizes a four-pitch arsenal that consists of a four-seam fastball, sinker, slider and changeup.

One thing Duran is bringing to Kansas City is velocity, something the current bullpen lacks. Duran has an average fastball velocity of 96.5 mph, according to TJStats. The Royals essentially exchanged one flamethrower for another by optioning Erceg and recalling Duran.

Duran’s Royals debut has been highly anticipated, and the time has finally come. All eyes will be on the hard-throwing right-hander as he looks to make an immediate impact out of Kansas City’s bullpen.