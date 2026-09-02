Royals Closer Carlos Estévez Likely Done in Kansas City After Shoulder Surgery Decision

MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported Tuesday that Kansas City Royals right-handed pitcher Carlos Estévez will undergo shoulder surgery next week, officially ending his season. The closer has not had an ideal season, as, much like the Royals’ roster as a whole, he has dealt with injuries throughout the year.

Estévez was able to log just 1/3 of an inning this season, coming in the first series of the year against the Atlanta Braves. It was a season debut the 33-year-old would like to forget, as he allowed six earned runs, capped by a walk-off grand slam.

That was the last time Estévez saw the mound. Since then, it has been nothing but rehab setbacks and rough throwing sessions, ultimately leading to the decision to undergo surgery.

Carlos Estévez’s time with the Royals is likely over

Sep 27, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City signed Estévez in January 2025 to a two-year, $22.2 million contract with a club option for 2027. The move was one that many believed would strengthen the Royals’ bullpen, and in his debut season with Kansas City, that’s exactly what he did.

Estévez finished the 2025 season as MLB’s saves leader with 42 while posting a 2.45 ERA across 66 innings. His performance on the mound earned him the second All-Star selection of his career. His strong first season in Kansas City created high expectations heading into this year.

As the season approached and spring training was in full effect, things were not trending in the right direction for the closer. Estévez did not have the quickest ramp-up during the spring, as his velocity was down and his command was not where it needed to be. That became evident in his first outing of the year.

During his six-run outing in March, Estévez was hit by a line drive, which led to a left foot contusion. While rehabbing from that injury, he suffered a right rotator cuff strain and later experienced shoulder discomfort during a minor league rehab outing.

Following that setback, things never got where they needed to be in terms of his velocity and ramp-up in his throwing progression, ultimately resulting in the decision to undergo surgery.

This not only officially ends Estévez’s season, but it will also most likely end his time with the Royals, as Kansas City holds a club option on his contract for next year.