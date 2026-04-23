Royals' Carter Jensen Makes Case for Lineup Change Amid Offensive Surge

The Kansas City Royals are coming off a series loss to the Baltimore Orioles following an 8-6 loss on Wednesday. Kansas City has a chance to reset with an off day Thursday before returning to Kauffman Stadium to open a three-game set Friday against the Los Angeles Angels to wrap up the homestand.

There has been plenty to process over the first 25 games of the season for the Royals, most notably their offensive production. An issue that plagued them in 2025 has carried over into this year.

Given how certain players have performed in key situations, the Royals need to adjust the lineup in hopes of jump-starting the offense in the weeks ahead. That process should begin with giving rookie Carter Jensen a larger role in the lineup.

Carter Jensen has been swinging the bat well

Apr 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jensen broke onto the scene during an impressive debut month last September, when he slashed .300/.391/.550 over his first 60 major league at-bats and showcased a polished approach at the plate. That performance positioned him as a potential American League Rookie of the Year candidate entering the 2026 season.

So far, so good for the 22-year-old. He has been one of the most consistent and productive bats in the Royals lineup, leading the team with six home runs and 14 RBIs through his first 69 at-bats while posting a .275/.354/.565 slash line.

He has spent most of the season batting fifth. However, given his production at the plate, moving Jensen up in the lineup makes sense.

With how often Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. get on base, having Jensen hit behind or between them is a recipe for success. Not only does it make sense, but he has earned more opportunities with the way he has been producing.

Hitting with runners in scoring position has been a major struggle for Kansas City, but not for Jensen. In 16 at-bats with runners in scoring position, he is hitting .313 with seven RBIs.

The Royals’ current cleanup hitter, Salvador Perez, whom Jensen has been hitting behind, has struggled at the plate, slashing .172/.212/.301 through his first 93 at-bats. He also has a batting run value of 1, compared to Jensen’s 89, according to Statcast.

With Kansas City’s current state, they need to capitalize on every opportunity. Given how Perez has been swinging the bat, keeping him in the cleanup spot will not be enough.

With the offense producing the way it has, moving Jensen into one of the top four spots in the lineup is a change that needs to happen sooner rather than later.