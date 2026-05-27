Royals Designate Bailey Falter for Assignment After Continued Struggles

The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that they have designated left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter for assignment.

This comes after the Royals fell to the New York Yankees 15-1 on Tuesday. Falter got the start for Kansas City, but the Yankees jumped on him early.

Falter logged just 2 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and seven earned runs, including three home runs.

Bailey Falter did not have much success with Kansas City

Aug 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Bailey Falter (36) on the mound against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Royals traded for Falter ahead of last season’s trade deadline. Kansas City sent minor league left-hander Evan Sisk and first baseman Callan Moss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Falter.

Due to the injuries the Royals’ pitching staff dealt with last season, Kansas City needed to add more pitching depth ahead of the deadline, which led to the trade for Falter.

But ever since arriving in Kansas City, Falter struggled to find much success on the mound.

Falter logged just 12 innings for the Royals in 2025. In that span, he posted an 11.25 ERA while allowing 15 total runs.

The struggles continued into 2026 for the 29-year-old. Following Tuesday’s outing, he had logged just 9 2/3 innings this season with a 13.97 ERA.

Before putting on a Royals uniform, Falter had success during his time in Pittsburgh.

The southpaw posted a 3.73 ERA across 113 1/3 innings with the Pirates before the trade. That production made him an attractive option for Kansas City, which was in need of pitching depth.

But unfortunately, Falter just could not find his groove on the mound for the Royals, which led to the decision to designate him for assignment.

Along with that roster move, the Royals recalled right-hander Mason Black from Triple-A Omaha.

Kansas City is looking to end its homestand on a high note Wednesday as the Royals try to avoid a sweep against the Yankees.