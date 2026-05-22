Royals Designate Catcher for Assignment Amid Latest Roster Shakeup

After getting swept by the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday and losing nine of its last 10 games, the Kansas City Royals needed to make a change and try new things in hopes of not only getting back into the win column but also climbing back up the AL Central standings.

Whether that meant new lineup decisions, bringing in a new face or making a roster move, something needed to change for Kansas City.

The Royals' first move in hopes of bouncing back from this losing streak came on the roster front. Kansas City announced Friday that it had designated catcher Elias Díaz for assignment.

Elias Díaz was a reliable backup catcher

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Elias Diaz (43) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Royals signed 35-year-old Díaz to a minor league contract in February. The catcher not only added depth behind the plate for Kansas City, but he also brought veteran experience and a reliable backup option behind Salvador Perez.

Díaz is currently in his 12th major league season. Before arriving in Kansas City, he spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres.

In 2023, Díaz had one of the most notable seasons of his career. He earned National League All-Star honors and hit the game-winning go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of the All-Star Game. The performance led to him being named the game's MVP.

Also during that season, Díaz slashed .267/.316/.409 across a career-high 483 at-bats. Behind the plate, he threw out 33 baserunners and set Colorado's franchise record for most games caught in a season with 126.

The experience and track record were there for Díaz, which made him a strong option behind the plate when Kansas City signed him.

To start the season, Díaz appeared in 10 games for the Royals. Across those games, he posted a .227/.261/.591 slash line with an .852 OPS in 22 at-bats.

While Díaz has been designated for assignment, there is a chance he could return to Kansas City's Triple-A affiliate in Omaha if he clears waivers.

With this move, the Royals also recalled Tyler Tolbert, who will make his way back to Kansas City.

The Royals are back in action Friday at Kauffman Stadium as they open a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and look to regain some momentum.