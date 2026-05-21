Royals’ Offensive Struggles Continue Following Home Sweep

The Kansas City Royals were swept at home by the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, dropping their record to 20-30. With the loss, Kansas City has now dropped nine of its last 10 games.

On the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” Joel Penfield broke down the Royals’ recent struggles.

Penfield discussed the Royals’ biggest issue this season, which has been offensive inconsistency. Stranding runners on base has been a recurring problem all year, and Kansas City has ranked near the bottom of MLB in several key offensive categories.

Along with the offensive struggles, Penfield also discussed the health of the pitching staff. Arms like Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic, two key pieces of Kansas City’s rotation, have both landed on the 15-day injured list.

While there has been a lack of production from key players such as Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino, Penfield also pointed to some bright spots. Bobby Witt Jr. and Jac Caglianone have both been swinging the bat well for Kansas City.

While this team may be struggling, it is not out of the fight. The American League playoff race is still within reach for Kansas City.

Catch all of this and more on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on KC Sports Network.