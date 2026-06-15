Royals Hit With Another Injury Setback as Vinnie Pasquantino Goes on Injured List

On Saturday during an 8-7 loss to the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino exited the game after appearing to be in visible pain following a swing.

It was later announced that Pasquantino exited the game with a hamate injury.

The following day, on Sunday, the Royals announced they had placed Pasquantino on the 10-day injured list with a right hamate fracture. Shortly after the announcement, the club provided a more detailed update on the first baseman's injury.

Vinnie Pasquantino expected to miss four to six weeks

Jun 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Kansas City broadcaster Joel Goldberg revealed that manager Matt Quatraro said Pasquantino underwent hamate surgery Sunday morning. The first baseman is expected to miss approximately four to six weeks.

This is another setback in what has been a frustrating, injury-plagued season for Kansas City. Pasquantino joins a growing list of Royals currently on the injured list.

The 2026 season got off to a slow start for the 28-year-old. In April, Pasquantino slashed .167/.269/.344 in 90 at-bats.

What makes the injury even more unfortunate is that Pasquantino appeared to be turning a corner at the plate. His offensive production had begun to pick up after a rocky start to the season.

In his first 47 at-bats of June, Pasquantino slashed .298/.365/.426. His recent production was a reminder of the role he plays in the Royals' lineup.

Over the past two seasons, Pasquantino has been one of Kansas City's most productive run producers. In 2025, he led the Royals with 113 RBIs and 32 home runs.

Pasquantino's value extended beyond his run production. He consistently put the ball in play, finishing the 2025 season with a 15.7% strikeout rate and an 18.2% whiff rate, according to Statcast.

He also excelled at making quality contact, posting a 30.1% squared-up rate.

The same trend was present in 2024. Pasquantino posted an impressive 32.1% squared-up rate to go along with a 14.5% whiff rate and a 12.8% strikeout rate. His strikeout rate ranked in the 96th percentile that season.

Pasquantino also drove in 97 runs that season. Had it not been for a broken right thumb he suffered in late August, coincidentally during a game against the Astros, there is a strong chance he would have surpassed the 100 RBI mark.

This marks not only two injuries to Pasquantino's right hand in less than two years, but also two surgeries on that hand during that span.

Kansas City's injury-filled season continues with Pasquantino heading to the injured list.