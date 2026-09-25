Royals Host Guardians for Final Series of the Regular Season: Stats and Trends to Keep an Eye on

It has been a long and arduous season for the Royals, but it will be coming to an end with this last series against the Guardians. As we approach October, the Royals have put together a bad final month of the year, going 5-13 and ending on a sour note. With that, however, here are the probable starters as well as stats and trends to keep an eye on for the final series of the season.

Probable Starters

Game One: Noah Cameron (9-8, 3.92 ERA) vs. Gavin Williams (14-8, 3.63 ERA)

Game Two: Michael Wacha (9-9, 3.33 ERA) vs. Tanner Bibee (6-15, 4.35 ERA)

Game Three: Daniel Lynch IV (6-6, 4.13 ERA) vs. Parker Messick (12-9, 2.55 ERA)

Michael Wacha needs one more Good Start to Reach 200 Innings

As one of the few bright spots this season, Michael Wacha can reach something he has never reached in his MLB career: 200 innings pitched in a season. With his 194.1 innings of work this season, which is already a career high for him, he has amassed a 3.33 ERA and a career high of 20 quality starts. He has been a workhorse this year and could put a bow on top of another successful season as a Royal.

There are also not many better opponents he could get to reach the 200-inning threshold, as Wacha dominates the Guardians. Overall, he is 5-2 against them with a 2.07 ERA. In 2026 alone, he is 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 22.0 innings pitched. He averages at least seven innings against them this season, and will look to continue that trend in his final start.

Noah Cameron Finishes up Strong Second Half

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Noah Cameron (65) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what has been one of the best surprises this season, Noah Cameron has figured it out on the mound in the second half. Ever since he took over calling his pitches, he has looked like a different pitcher. In the second half of the year, he has a 2.70 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, and has done better at stranding runners with a 77.7% LOB%.

He is coming off a tough start against the Pirates, in which he allowed seven hits and four runs, but he looks to rebound against a Guardians team he dominates. In three career starts against them, Cameron has a 1.53 ERA, and in 17.2 innings pitched, he has struck out 19 Cleveland batters. With him and Wacha going in this series, it will be the Royals best chance to win a series in September.

Bobby Witt Jr. Needs Two Home Runs to Reach 20 on the Season

In an odd year for BWJ, he can still reach the 20 home run threshold with two more long balls. If he reaches 20, it will continue a stretch of seasons where he has reached that tally. The issue is that he hasn't seen a ball go over the fence since Sept. 9 against Arizona. The power has come and gone this year for BWJ, but he could get hot in this final series to reach 20 long balls on the year.

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