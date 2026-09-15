Michael Wacha, Noah Cameron Continue to Impress: Royals Stock Up, Stock Down

Welcome to “Stock Up, Stock Down,” where every week, the Royals On SI staff writers highlight Kansas City Royals players who have stood out or had a rough week. From the lineup to the pitching staff, we’ll dive into who is trending up and who is trending down.

Kansas City has gone 2-4 over the last seven days, with wins over the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox. As the season nears its end, Kansas City is looking to finish the year on a high note, carrying a 66-84 record into the final stretch.

Let’s take a look at who has turned in a strong week and who has struggled during this stretch.

Stock Up: Players Who Stood Out Over the Past Week

Sep 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron (65) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Wacha

What a season Michael Wacha has had for Kansas City. The 35-year-old has pitched extremely well, earning his second career All-Star selection this year. The right-hander has continued his strong play in his most recent start.

The last time Wacha took the mound, he turned in a strong six-inning outing, allowing just three hits and striking out four while recording a quality start. The veteran pitcher was a popular name in trade talks ahead of the deadline, but Kansas City ultimately decided not to deal him. That decision has continued to look like the right move each time Wacha takes the mound.

Salvador Perez

The captain, Salvador Perez, is enjoying a late-season offensive surge, which is always fun to see. Over the past week, Perez has slashed .333/.407/.500 with a .907 OPS. He also has a home run and a double during that stretch.

Seeing this type of production so late in the season from the 36-year-old catcher is always a good sign.

Noah Cameron

Noah Cameron has completely turned his season around since he started calling his own pitches. After a bumpy start to his sophomore season, the southpaw made that one change and has been dominant ever since.

This was evident in his last outing, when he went six full innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Cameron is pitching his way into a much bigger role in the rotation for the 2027 season.

Honorable mentions

Michael Massey has had a solid year and, much like Cameron, has been playing his way into a bigger role next season. Over the last week, he has posted a .300 batting average over his last 20 at-bats.

Carter Jensen is having a red-hot September so far. In his last 19 at-bats, the rookie has hit two home runs and three doubles.

Nate Pearson has had a phenomenal campaign with the Royals this season. That strong play has continued over his last four innings, as he did not allow an earned run while striking out five.

Stock Down: Players Who Struggled Over the Past Week

Aug 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals third baseman Nick Loftin (12) celebrates a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Loftin

Utility man Nick Loftin didn’t have his best week. Over his last 24 at-bats, he slashed .167/.200/.250 while striking out eight times. Despite the rough stretch, the 27-year-old has put together one of the best seasons of his career.

Craig Kimbrel

Right-hander Craig Kimbrel didn’t find much success over his last couple of outings. He logged just two innings over the last week, allowing four runs on seven hits. The veteran arm looks to finish his 17th major league season on a high note.

Kyle Isbel

Kyle Isbel is in a bit of a late-season slump, as the center fielder has struggled to swing the bat well as the season winds down. Over his last 20 at-bats, he has recorded just three hits. Much like Kimbrel, Isbel looks to break out of his slump and finish the season strong.