Royals' Hot-Hitting Prospect Is Knocking on the Door of the Major Leagues

There is currently a prospect in the Kansas City Royals farm system who has been swinging the bat exceptionally well. After earning a promotion to the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, he has not slowed down.

Brett Squires has been playing even better since arriving in Omaha.

The 26-year-old has been putting on a power display for the Storm Chasers as of late. He is continuing to make a strong case for a future call-up to Kansas City.

Brett Squires cannot stop hitting home runs

Apr 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals batting helmets in the dugout after the game against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In the Storm Chasers’ 19-5 loss Tuesday to the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, Squires put on a show.

The corner infielder went 2-for-4 with two home runs. He used the entire field, going deep to right-center field and left-center field on Tuesday.

This brings Squires’ home run total to seven since joining Omaha, with all seven coming in his first 49 at-bats.

He also has posted a .327/.365/.878 slash line paired with an impressive 1.243 OPS.

This success at the plate is nothing new for the left-handed hitter in 2026. Before earning the promotion to Omaha, Squires was slashing .294/.388/.538 with a .926 OPS and six home runs in his first 119 at-bats this season with Northwest Arkansas.

Squires has the ability to play both corner infield positions at first and third base. He also has a strong 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame at the plate.

For the Royals, some type of change is needed in hopes of climbing out of the hole they are in. After a brutal 15-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Kansas City now holds a 22-33 record.

The offensive production has heavily lacked for the Royals this season. They are currently tied for the fourth-fewest runs scored in all of MLB.

They have scored 211 runs this season, just 11 more than the Boston Red Sox, who have scored the fewest runs in MLB so far with a total of 200.

If it comes down to the Royals turning to their farm system in hopes of sparking change, Squires will be a name near the top of the list.

If Squires continues to produce and swing the bat the way he has in Omaha, Kansas City will have no choice but to call him up, especially if the Royals’ offensive production continues to struggle. Even though he is another left-handed bat, he deserves an opportunity.