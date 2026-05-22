Royals Farm System: Which Prospects Are Heating Up in Kansas City?
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There are several players heating up in the Kansas City Royals farm system. On the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline,” hosts Jared Perkins and Kevin O’Brien discussed some of the biggest questions surrounding Kansas City’s farm system.
Names like Brett Squires were brought up after he recently earned a promotion to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. Perkins and O’Brien discussed his fast start since arriving in Omaha, along with some of the underlying metrics behind his production.
Another player Perkins and O’Brien discussed was Justin Lambkin. The left-handed pitching prospect is quickly moving through the system. They talked about what he brings to the mound and whether he could make a push toward the major leagues later this season.
In the episode, they also dove into some early MLB Draft discussion, bringing up names like Eric Booth Jr. and Cam Flukey. Perkins and O’Brien discussed how Kansas City could lean more toward adding pitching depth in the upcoming draft.
This and much more was discussed on the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline” on KC Sports Network.
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Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn