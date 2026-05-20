Royals' Jac Caglianone Continues to Turn Heads During Outfield Transition

The Kansas City Royals dropped Game 2 of their series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, falling 7-1.

A combination of lacking offensive production, continued baserunning mistakes and a rough top of the ninth inning hurt Kansas City on Tuesday. The Royals are now nine games under .500 at 20-29 and tied for last place in the AL Central.

Despite the loss, there was one positive takeaway from Tuesday’s game. That was Jac Caglianone continuing to look more comfortable in right field.

Jac Caglianone shows off his arm in right field

Apr 11, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) catches a fly ball in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Caglianone was drafted out of the University of Florida as a first baseman and two-way pitcher. It was not until late April of last season that he began transitioning to right field during his time with Kansas City’s Double-A affiliate in Northwest Arkansas.

Learning a brand-new position can take time for some players, but Caglianone has looked comfortable from the start.

As a former pitcher, Caglianone already carries an arm that translates well to the outfield. That was on display during Tuesday’s game when he threw out Nick Sogard at home plate in the top of the ninth inning.

The throw from right field reached 102.7 mph, which Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg pointed out was the fastest throw by an outfielder this season.

Caglianone has recorded three outfield assists this season in his first 37 games in right field. Across 89 career games in right field, he owns a .988 fielding percentage.

When looking at his fielding metrics this season, Caglianone owns an arm value of 1, which ranks in the 94th percentile, according to Statcast. He has also recorded a 97.3 mph arm strength, placing him in the 100th percentile.

Runners will likely begin thinking twice before testing Caglianone, and Tuesday’s 102.7 mph throw only added more evidence as to why they should.

He has quickly looked like a natural in right field with both his arm and glove.

Caglianone is back in right field for the series finale against Boston on Wednesday. Kansas City will look to take the final game of the series and get back into the win column as the homestand continues.