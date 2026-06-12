Royals' Jac Caglianone Is Off to a Hot Start in June as Production Climbs
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In the latest episode of "One Royal Way," Joel Penfield broke down a handful of Kansas City Royals updates.
Penfield begins by recapping the Royals' series loss to the Texas Rangers. After winning back-to-back series and taking the opener against Texas, Kansas City dropped the final two games of the three-game set.
One major takeaway from the Rangers series was Jac Caglianone's continued success at the plate. Penfield discussed Caglianone's recent production, highlighted by his two-home run performance on Tuesday.
Penfield noted that it appears Caglianone has learned from the struggles he experienced early in his career. Since mid-May, Caglianone has been one of the Royals' most productive hitters and has shown no signs of slowing down.
The Royals have also been dealing with several significant injuries. Penfield discussed Kyle Isbel's Grade 3 plantar fascia tear in his left foot, along with Seth Lugo being struck in the forehead by a 107 mph line drive.
Penfield also addressed the Royals' bullpen, which remains a concern. While Lucas Erceg continues to struggle, John Schreiber has rebounded and has been a bright spot in recent outings.
All of this and more is covered in the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on KC Sports Network.
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Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn