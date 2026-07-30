Royals' Top Pitching Trade Chips Expected to Remain in Kansas City

The MLB trade deadline is just days away. With a 46-63 record, the Kansas City Royals are expected to be sellers as the Aug. 3 deadline approaches. However, newly released information may provide insight into the direction the Royals could take.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com shared his latest trade deadline notes, highlighting several teams around baseball. The Royals were among those featured, with Feinsand reporting that some of Kansas City's biggest trade chips will likely remain with the club through the deadline.

Kansas City's top trade arms may stay put

Jul 10, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“According to sources, the Royals are open to moving their expiring contracts, most notably reliever John Schreiber and outfielders Lane Thomas and Starling Marte, but players with control beyond 2026 – namely pitchers Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, Daniel Lynch IV and Alex Lange – will likely remain in Kansas City after the Trade Deadline has passed,” Feinsand said.

Now, this isn't the first time we've heard that both Wacha and Lugo will likely be staying put. However, it is the first time Lynch and Lange have been included.

Lynch is one arm Kansas City should be very open to dealing. The 29-year-old owns a 2.00 ERA across 45 innings this season. The left-hander's trade value is as high as it has ever been, making now the ideal time to capitalize on it.

On the other hand, any trade value Lange had before July has likely disappeared. The right-hander posted a 14.21 ERA in 6 1/3 innings this month, allowing 10 earned runs over that span. He owns a 6.33 ERA on the season. Holding onto Lange to see if he can turn things around makes sense given the limited return he would likely bring in a trade.

As for keeping Wacha and Lugo, that approach is understandable given the state of the rotation. With Kris Bubic set to hit free agency after the season and injuries sidelining both Cole Ragans and Stephen Kolek, the veteran pitchers are even more valuable to Kansas City.

Not to mention, Kansas City would likely have to cover a significant portion of Lugo's contract, making a deal much more difficult to complete.

It will be interesting to see how Kansas City navigates this year's trade deadline. With several potential trade chips, all eyes will be on the Royals as they decide which direction to take.