What's Next for the Royals After Being Swept by the Rockies?

The Kansas City Royals were swept by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, falling 8-1. Following the loss, hosts Nick Springer and Kevin O'Brien reacted to the finale of the three-game series before quickly shifting the discussion to the MLB trade deadline.

One of the biggest conversations centered on the Royals' pitching staff, specifically starting pitcher Seth Lugo. After the veteran allowed five earned runs on Sunday, the hosts discussed whether the outing could hurt his trade value. O'Brien said one poor start is unlikely to change how opposing front offices evaluate Lugo.

Springer and O'Brien then discussed Kansas City's first trade of the deadline season, which sent Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter to the Atlanta Braves. The hosts praised the return, highlighting Lucas Braun as a strong fit for the organization.

They then looked ahead to the trade deadline, saying they expect the Royals to make at least one more move. The hosts also explored the possibility of a surprise trade involving a controllable player, mentioning names such as Nick Loftin and Michael Massey.

Another major topic of discussion was the possibility of an MLB work stoppage following the 2026 season. They discussed whether the uncertainty surrounding the 2027 season could influence trade deadline decisions across the league.

Springer and O'Brien then shifted to why the Royals have struggled in recent weeks. While injuries have played a significant role, they pointed to Kansas City's lack of major league-ready depth at the Triple-A and Double-A levels as a big factor.

The hosts then touched on two areas the Royals must address this offseason. Those two areas are the bullpen and the training staff.

This and much more was discussed on the latest edition of the "KCSN Postgame Show" on KC Sports Network.