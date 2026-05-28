Royals Left Searching for Answers Following Ugly Yankees Series

The Kansas City Royals fell to the New York Yankees 7-0 on Wednesday, completing a three-game sweep for New York. The Royals were outscored 22-1 over the final two games of the series.

In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” Joel Penfield touches on the continued struggles the Royals are dealing with.

Concerns continue to surround both the pitching staff and the offense, as Kansas City finds itself in a difficult spot.

Penfield dives into Kansas City’s decision to designate Bailey Falter for assignment following a rough stretch with the Royals.

He also discusses Falter’s postgame comments after his rocky outing Tuesday.

The Royals’ rotation depth has taken a hit with both Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic sidelined. Penfield talks about the bullpen struggles, highlighting names like Daniel Lynch IV and how he may currently be Kansas City’s most reliable high-leverage arm.

Penfield also gets into the concerns surrounding Lucas Erceg’s ability to close out games and his overall effectiveness in the closer role.

The lack of home runs outside of Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez was something Penfield pointed out, along with what the trade deadline could look like if the team cannot break out of this funk in the coming weeks.

All of this and more is discussed in the newest episode of “One Royal Way” on KC Sports Network.