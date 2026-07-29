Royals Lose Vinnie Pasquantino to Another Injured List Stint

The injuries continue for the Kansas City Royals as another key piece of their lineup heads to the injured list. On Wednesday, the Royals announced that first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was placed on the 10-day injured list with right wrist soreness.

During Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins, Pasquantino left the game in the ninth inning with a sore right hand.

This is the second injured list stint of the season for the 28-year-old. In mid-June, Pasquantino suffered a fractured right hamate bone during an at-bat. He missed nearly a month before being activated on July 10.

Vinnie Pasquantino was finding his groove before the wrist flare-up

Jul 17, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) slides into home plate to score a run in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before leaving Tuesday's game, Pasquantino appeared to be finding his rhythm at the plate. Over the last 15 days, he slashed .313/.405/.344 in 32 at-bats. After a slow start to the season and a fractured hamate bone that sidelined him for almost a month, things were beginning to trend in the right direction.

Given his ninth-inning exit Tuesday and the injury involving his right hand, it is not surprising that the Royals placed Pasquantino on the injured list. With Kansas City sitting at 45-63, there is little reason to rush him back before he is fully healthy.

In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled outfielder John Rave from Triple-A Omaha. Rave has logged 18 at-bats with Kansas City this season, recording four hits, including one home run.

With Omaha this season, Rave is slashing .285/.396/.481 with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs in 291 at-bats. There was some speculation that Royals No. 25 prospect Gavin Cross would be getting the call soon given his recent production at the plate, especially after he was absent from the Storm Chasers' lineup on Wednesday. But the Royals went with Rave for this move.

It has been a rocky season for Pasquantino, and these wrist flare-ups have only added to the frustration.