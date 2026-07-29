Royals Prospect's Call-Up Could Be Near Amid Recent Home Run Surge

The Kansas City Royals have several promising prospects in their farm system, but one in particular has been turning heads with his recent power surge. Royals No. 25 prospect Gavin Cross is making a strong case for a call-up to the major leagues.

Cross is an outfield prospect with Triple-A Omaha. The 25-year-old has caught the attention of many with his performance at the plate over his last six games.

Gavin Cross cannot stop hitting home runs

Mar 21, 2024; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Gavin Cross against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During Triple-A Omaha's 6-3 win over the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday, Cross hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give the Storm Chasers the lead. It was not just another home run for the Royals prospect.

The home run marked Cross' sixth straight game with a home run. The outfielder has stayed hot throughout July, slashing .357/.386/.750 with 21 RBIs in 84 at-bats. The former No. 9 overall pick has been making noise all month and recently earned Prospect Team of the Week honors.

Over the course of the season, Cross is slashing .249/.315/.421 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs. One thing to keep an eye on is that the outfielder was not in the Storm Chasers' lineup on Wednesday, raising the question of whether his call-up could come sooner than expected.

Given the Royals' current situation, calling up Cross while his bat is hot would make sense. The former first-round pick is a prospect many have been waiting to see make his major league debut. It will be worth monitoring his status, as a call-up could be on the horizon.