Royals Outfield Prospect Luke Pelzer's 2026 Gives Boost to his Prospect Stock

The 2025 draft saw the Royals draft Josh Hammond, Sean Gamble, Michael Lombardi, Tyriq Kemp, and plenty of other intriguing talents. It has been early in their development cycles, but some of those draftees have made an impact for the Royals. Max Martin, drafted in the tenth round, was traded for Nate Pearson earlier this season, but the prospect that is the subject for today has done a lot on the field.

That prospect is outfielder Luke Pelzer. He was a part of the 2025 draft class, as he was drafted in the 17th round by the Royals out of the University of Illinois at Chicago. This year was his first full season as a professional, and since his debut in 2025 at Low-A Columbia, all he has done is hit.

Pelzer Putting Contact Skills on Display

Pelzer was tabbed as a "hit tool flier" by Brendan Gawlowski at Fangraphs, and he has lived up to that tool. In his first professional action at Columbia, Pelzer slashed an absurd .446/.554/.585 for an OPS of 1.139. That was good enough to earn a promotion to High-A Quad Cities where he had some struggles early, but quickly figured it out.

In Quad Cities, Pelzer slashed .337/.404/.506 for an OPS of .910 in 295 plate appearances. That was enough for him to earn another call-up to Northwest Arkansas, where, surpise, he continued to hit the ball well. At AA NWA, Pelzer continued hitting by slashing .337/.414/.405 for an OPS of .819 to finish the year.

Pelzer is a contact-first bat through and through, and he has shown that a ton in his first professional season. Let's dive a tad deeper into why he has succeeded so far in his pro ball career.

Line drives, Walks, and Swing Decisions

While he probably won't be the most prolific power hitter, having had four home runs this season, Pelzer has a knack for hitting line drives all over the field. His line drive rate in AA was an absurd 35.2%; in High-A, it was 21.8%. That AA rate put him as the sixth-best batter, no matter the league, at getting line drives with at least 150 plate appearances.

He isn't a flyball hitter either, with an 18.8% flyball rate at AA, so his power comes from putting balls in the gap. That line drive rate, mixed with his approach to all fields, shows why he has yet to hit below .337 in his first season plus of pro ball. It isn't just the contact approach for him either, as he has shown the ability to walk at good rates early, with a 10.7% walk rate in 2026.

Pelzer has also shown that he makes good swing decisions despite having a contact-heavy approach. Typically, with a contact-heavy approach, a batter might swing too much, making contact most of the time, but they might not walk a ton (i.e., a Luis Arraez-esque profile). For Pelzer, he swings an average amount (46.4% swing rate), but he is selective. His Z-swing% sits at 64.4% and O-swing% sits at 29.6%.

While he doesn't swing a ton for a player of his skill set, when he does, he tends to make contact, especially on pitches in the zone (86.1% contact rate). Oh, and throw in that he is a speed demon as he has stolen 42 bases this season and has only been caught eight times.

He has an intriguing balance at the plate, being able to hit the ball wherever on a line, have a good approach to working walks, and some gap power. With that, however, come his downsides.

Power and Defensive Inflexibility

As noted earlier, Pelzer isn't going to be a premier home run threat, but he has the profile to be a doubles hitter. The only issue is that once he got the call to Northwest Arkansas, the doubles went away. At Quad Cities, he had 18 doubles, seven triples, and four home runs in 295 plate appearances, which is a solid output. Once he got the call to AA, he hit seven doubles, two triples, and no home runs.

His ISO at Quad Cities was .169, while at Northwest Arkansas it dipped to .067. That lack of power limits his ceiling as a major league contributor, but with his hitting profile, he has a good chance to fix that.

The other problem with his profile is that he projects more as a left fielder than a center fielder. He isn't the worst defensively, but he fits more in left field. In his early pro career, he has logged 803 innings in left field compared to 214.2 innings patrolling center field. Although most of those center field innings came during his time in AA, so maybe the Royals are trying to develop him as a center fielder.

Conclusion

Pelzer has put himself on the map within the Royals system with his offensive approach, and he has a strong tool set that could see him up in the majors quickly. The ability to hit line drives anywhere, walk, and have elite speed makes for an intriguing prospect. While he has holes in his game, Pelzer could end up being a nice bat in the Royals lineup at some point in the near future if he continues to develop. If he develops as a center fielder, fans could see him a lot sooner as well.

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