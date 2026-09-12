Nate Pearson Pitching His Way Into Role in Royals’ Bullpen Future

The Kansas City Royals’ bullpen has been one of the underlying factors in the outcome of this season. The group has the third-highest ERA in baseball at 4.96, according to FanGraphs.

This has now become a main topic of discussion and something Kansas City will have to address this offseason. As the Royals look to bolster the group moving forward, one player has quietly been pitching his way into a role in the bullpen for 2027.

The Royals acquired right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson from the Houston Astros in late July in exchange for minor league pitcher Max Martin. Since arriving in Kansas City, Pearson has been producing at a high level on the mound.

Nate Pearson may have found his place in Kansas City’s bullpen

Aug 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Nate Pearson (61) shakes hands with catcher Carter Jensen (22) after beating the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pearson made his MLB debut in 2020. Since then, he has pitched for four teams during his big league career, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and now the Royals.

The 30-year-old’s presence is known before he even throws a pitch due to his large 6-foot-6, 255-pound frame. That presence continues when Pearson takes the mound, as his fastball averages 97.5 mph, according to Statcast.

His high-velocity fastball is paired with four other pitches to make up his arsenal. Pearson also throws a slider, sinker, curveball and changeup. He keeps hitters off balance with a combination of exceptional extension and his fastball-slider mix.

This is exactly what we have seen from Pearson so far in a Royals uniform. In his first 21 innings with Kansas City, the right-hander has allowed just one earned run while recording 20 strikeouts. He has been nothing short of nails during this stint.

The Royals have team control over Pearson through the end of the 2027 season. With how well he has pitched since arriving in Kansas City, the question now becomes what role he could have in the bullpen next year. If Pearson keeps this up, he could make the Royals’ offseason a little easier as they look to bolster the bullpen.