Nate Pearson Pitching His Way Into Role in Royals’ Bullpen Future
In this story:
The Kansas City Royals’ bullpen has been one of the underlying factors in the outcome of this season. The group has the third-highest ERA in baseball at 4.96, according to FanGraphs.
This has now become a main topic of discussion and something Kansas City will have to address this offseason. As the Royals look to bolster the group moving forward, one player has quietly been pitching his way into a role in the bullpen for 2027.
The Royals acquired right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson from the Houston Astros in late July in exchange for minor league pitcher Max Martin. Since arriving in Kansas City, Pearson has been producing at a high level on the mound.
Nate Pearson may have found his place in Kansas City’s bullpen
Pearson made his MLB debut in 2020. Since then, he has pitched for four teams during his big league career, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and now the Royals.
The 30-year-old’s presence is known before he even throws a pitch due to his large 6-foot-6, 255-pound frame. That presence continues when Pearson takes the mound, as his fastball averages 97.5 mph, according to Statcast.
His high-velocity fastball is paired with four other pitches to make up his arsenal. Pearson also throws a slider, sinker, curveball and changeup. He keeps hitters off balance with a combination of exceptional extension and his fastball-slider mix.
This is exactly what we have seen from Pearson so far in a Royals uniform. In his first 21 innings with Kansas City, the right-hander has allowed just one earned run while recording 20 strikeouts. He has been nothing short of nails during this stint.
The Royals have team control over Pearson through the end of the 2027 season. With how well he has pitched since arriving in Kansas City, the question now becomes what role he could have in the bullpen next year. If Pearson keeps this up, he could make the Royals’ offseason a little easier as they look to bolster the bullpen.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn