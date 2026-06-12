Royals Receive Encouraging News After Starter Struck in Head by Line Drive

During Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Texas Rangers, the Kansas City Royals were faced with a frightening moment when starting pitcher Seth Lugo was struck in the head by a line drive.

In the top of the fourth inning Wednesday, Brandon Nimmo stepped to the plate against Lugo. On a full-count pitch, Nimmo lined the ball straight back at the mound, striking Lugo directly in the head.

The ball left Nimmo’s bat at 107 mph, with Lugo falling to the ground immediately after being hit. After remaining down for only a few moments, Lugo popped right back up.

It was a very scary few seconds for Kansas City as everyone waited to see how the veteran right-hander would respond.

There was no chance the Royals were going to let Lugo continue after taking a line drive to the head. The 36-year-old exited the game under his own power and walked off the field with a smile on his face.

Latest update reveals Lugo avoided major injury

Jun 10, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) drops to the mound after being hit by a line drive from Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo (24), not pictured, during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It was already an encouraging sign that Lugo was able to walk off the field on his own and appeared to be in good spirits. The most noticeable result of the incident was a baseball-sized bump on his forehead where the line drive struck him.

Kansas City provided an encouraging update following the incident.

"Seth Lugo is doing well after exiting tonight's game and will undergo the appropriate protocol and testing," the Royals announced.

Then, the following day, Kansas City provided another very encouraging update, saying Lugo's CT scan came back clear and that he will continue to be monitored.

The Royals most recently placed Lugo on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday.

This is a huge sigh of relief for the Royals, as Lugo appears to have avoided any major injuries. A baseball traveling 107 mph and striking a pitcher in the head could have resulted in serious, potentially career-altering injuries.

Lugo was able to get through 3 1/3 innings Wednesday, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out two batters before exiting the game.

Nimmo was clearly shaken after watching the line drive strike his former New York Mets teammate. After reaching first base, he immediately ran toward the mound to check on Lugo and make sure he was alright.

Lugo was able to joke about the incident afterward, telling Nimmo that he would rather see him hit a home run next time.

A very scary scene at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday. Fortunately, no major injuries were sustained.