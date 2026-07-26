Salvador Perez Reaches the Top of Royals' All-Time Home Run List

Kansas City Royals history was made during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. With no outs and the bases empty in the top of the seventh inning, Royals captain Salvador Perez stepped to the plate with a chance to make history.

On an 0-1 count, Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan delivered a pitch to Perez. It's safe to say Perez did not miss it, as he belted a ball deep to left field. The ball left the catcher's bat at 105.3 mph and traveled 401 feet over the fence to tie the game.

Coming into the at-bat, Perez was tied with Hall of Famer George Brett for the most home runs in Royals history. With that swing on Saturday, Perez hit his 318th career home run, becoming the Royals' all-time home run leader.

Salvador Perez set the Royals' home run record where it all began

August 10, 2011; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perez hit the first home run of his major league career on Aug. 29, 2011. It came against Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer at Comerica Park.

Fast forward nearly 15 years, and Perez set a Royals franchise record at the same ballpark where he hit No. 1 of what is now 318 career home runs. It made an already historic home run even more special.

Perez has already put together a Hall of Fame-caliber career, both at the plate and behind it. This record only strengthens his case. The Royals legend has shown tremendous loyalty and production for the organization ever since making his major league debut.

With 56 games remaining this season and another year left on his contract through the 2027 season, it will be interesting to see how many more home runs Perez hits and where his career total stands when he decides to hang up his cleats.

For now, Perez can savor this monumental milestone. He now stands alone as the home run king of Kansas City.