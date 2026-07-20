Royals Land Two Young Bats in Proposed Michael Wacha Trade With Cubs

The Kansas City Royals are one of the teams to watch as the trade deadline approaches. At 40-60, Kansas City has several potential trade chips, making it interesting to see what moves the club will make ahead of the deadline.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently published an article outlining five trades he would like to see before the MLB trade deadline. One of the proposed deals featured the Royals and the Chicago Cubs.

Bowden included Michael Wacha, arguably the Royals' biggest trade chip, in the proposed deal with the Cubs.

Michael Wacha gets mocked to Cubs in proposed trade

Jun 5, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches to the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wacha has been featured in several mock trades, and for good reason given the season he is having. In 119 1/3 innings, the 35-year-old has posted a 3.77 ERA. His production on the mound earned him the second All-Star selection of his career this season.

In this proposed trade, Kansas City would send Wacha to the Cubs in exchange for infielder/outfielder Matt Shaw and outfielder Kevin Alcántara.

Matt Shaw is a 24-year-old utility player capable of playing both the infield and outfield. He made his MLB debut with the Cubs last season and tallied 393 at-bats during his rookie campaign.

In that sample, Shaw posted a .226/.295/.394 slash line with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs. This season, he has recorded 130 at-bats while slashing .246/.322/.415 with four home runs and 20 RBIs.

“As an everyday player, he projects to have 15-20 home run power,” Bowden wrote of the former first-round pick.

Alcántara does not have as much major league experience as Shaw. The 6-foot-6 outfielder has just 39 career at-bats across three major league seasons. However, he is putting together a strong season at Triple-A this year.

The right-handed hitter has posted a .273/.367/.569 slash line with 17 home runs over 216 at-bats at Triple-A this season.

“I think this deal is an overpay by the Cubs, but it should be worth it to land a veteran starter like Wacha, especially given that there are so few starting pitchers on the market right now,” Bowden wrote.

Kansas City would add two young hitters who could bolster its outfield, an area that still has room for improvement. With the trade deadline approaching, Wacha and the Royals will continue to be a team to watch.