Royals' Reliever Quickly Becoming Most Trusted Arm in Kansas City Bullpen

The Kansas City Royals bullpen currently holds a 4.67 ERA, which is tied with the Washington Nationals for the sixth-worst mark in MLB, according to FanGraphs.

The bullpen has been a major issue for Kansas City this season. Injuries and underperforming arms have both contributed to the group’s lack of production.

Despite the struggles, there is still one arm in the Royals bullpen that has dominated all season long. He has quickly become Kansas City’s most reliable option out of that group.

Daniel Lynch IV has been nothing short of nails this season

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Left-hander Daniel Lynch IV is off to an outstanding start to the 2026 season. He has been extremely productive out of the bullpen for the Royals.

So far this season, he has logged 22 2/3 innings while posting a 1.59 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP and 27 strikeouts.

The southpaw’s underlying metrics are even more impressive, with several ranking in the 90th percentile or higher.

Most notable has been his ability to generate whiffs and swing-and-miss stuff with his five-pitch arsenal. He currently holds a 35.1% whiff rate, which ranks in the 95th percentile, according to Statcast.

Along with that, he has posted a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 52.7% ground-ball rate.

Kansas City’s bullpen has been without its biggest late-inning arm in Carlos Estévez. He has spent the majority of the season on the injured list due to a left foot contusion and, more recently, a right rotator cuff strain.

Newcomer Matt Strahm, who was added to this late-inning group during the offseason, was recently placed on the 15-day injured list with right knee inflammation.

This leaves Lucas Erceg sliding back into the closer role. So far this season, he has struggled, totaling four blown saves while posting a 5.06 ERA through his first 21 1/3 innings.

Erceg’s struggles this season were on display during Monday’s 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees, as he pitched one inning, allowed two runs and was charged with his fourth blown save of the season.

Right before Erceg entered the game in the top of the ninth inning Monday, Lynch took care of the eighth.

The left-hander was flawless in his inning of work while navigating the top of the Yankees lineup, highlighted by striking out Aaron Judge in a key moment.

That type of production is exactly what we have seen from Lynch all season long.

With the current state of Kansas City’s bullpen, he has not only emerged as the club’s most reliable reliever, but he could also be in line for more save opportunities moving forward.

Lynch has excelled in high-leverage situations all season long. He has received just two save opportunities this season and has already converted one of them.

At this point, Lynch has become Kansas City’s best high-leverage arm and should continue to see more opportunities to close out games.