Royals Sign Nine-Time All-Star Reliever Craig Kimbrel to Bullpen

It was announced Sunday that veteran right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel has signed with the Kansas City Royals, according to Jon Heyman. If you have been a fan of baseball over the past decade-plus, Kimbrel is a name you have most likely heard before.

Kimbrel is known as one of the most dominant relief pitchers of all time. The 38-year-old is currently in his 17th season, and the resume he has built since making his MLB debut in 2010 is very impressive.

He is a nine-time MLB All-Star, a National League Rookie of the Year, a World Series champion and a multiple-time Reliever of the Year award winner. Kimbrel also ranks fifth on MLB’s all-time saves list with 440.

Kansas City adds veteran Craig Kimbrel to bullpen

Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) pitches in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Royals are the 12th team Kimbrel has spent time with throughout his career and the third team he has joined this season alone. While once an elite, fearsome closer who has put together a future Hall of Fame-caliber career, Kimbrel is no longer the pitcher he once was.

Kimbrel has bounced around multiple teams over the past few seasons while struggling to keep his ERA down. This season, he has logged 33 2/3 innings between the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays while posting a 4.81 ERA.

Just a few years ago, in 2023, Kimbrel proved there was still something left in the tank with the Philadelphia Phillies, striking out 94 batters. Since then, however, things have gone downhill, and his velocity has taken a noticeable dip.

In 2023, Kimbrel had an average fastball velocity of 95.8 mph. Now, in 2026, his fastball is averaging 93.6 mph, according to Statcast. Kimbrel has turned into more of a depth piece rather than the shutdown reliever he was earlier in his career.

Nonetheless, it is pretty cool to see Kimbrel make a stop in Kansas City, as he is expected to join the team Monday, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. But don’t expect him to make a massive impact on the bullpen during his time with the Royals, as it appears his best years are behind him.