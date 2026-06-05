Royals Take Series From Reds: What Stood Out and What Didn't

The Kansas City Royals are coming off a series win over the Cincinnati Reds. In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” Joel Penfield breaks down the series and shares his biggest takeaways from Kansas City's performance over the three-game set.

Penfield broke down some of the Royals' ongoing struggles. Although Kansas City won the series, he discussed the missed opportunity to complete a sweep of the Reds.

The bullpen decisions in Tuesday's heartbreaking loss were something Penfield spoke on. More specifically, he discussed the decisions involving Matt Strahm while also touching on Erceg's ability to compete in the closer role.

Erceg's ability to slam the door has become a growing concern for the Royals so far this season.

Michael Massey has been on an absolute heater as of late. Penfield dove into what we have seen from Massey recently, as the infielder has been delivering in big-time moments at the plate and providing a boost for the Royals' offense.

Penfield also discussed the Royals' rotation. He touched base on Noah Cameron and Stephen Kolek, who both turned in quality starts during the series against the Reds.

It has been a disappointing season so far for Kansas City. Penfield talked about how the Royals have fallen short of expectations to begin 2026 while also taking a look at the bigger picture.

You can hear this and much more on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on KC Sports Network.