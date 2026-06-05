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Inside The Royals

Royals Take Series From Reds: What Stood Out and What Didn't

Kansas City is back in the win column
Brian Sparks|
May 29, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Stephen Kolek (32) comes off the field after he pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
May 29, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Stephen Kolek (32) comes off the field after he pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

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Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals are coming off a series win over the Cincinnati Reds. In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” Joel Penfield breaks down the series and shares his biggest takeaways from Kansas City's performance over the three-game set.

Penfield broke down some of the Royals' ongoing struggles. Although Kansas City won the series, he discussed the missed opportunity to complete a sweep of the Reds.

The bullpen decisions in Tuesday's heartbreaking loss were something Penfield spoke on. More specifically, he discussed the decisions involving Matt Strahm while also touching on Erceg's ability to compete in the closer role. 

Erceg's ability to slam the door has become a growing concern for the Royals so far this season.

Michael Massey has been on an absolute heater as of late. Penfield dove into what we have seen from Massey recently, as the infielder has been delivering in big-time moments at the plate and providing a boost for the Royals' offense.

Penfield also discussed the Royals' rotation. He touched base on Noah Cameron and Stephen Kolek, who both turned in quality starts during the series against the Reds.

It has been a disappointing season so far for Kansas City. Penfield talked about how the Royals have fallen short of expectations to begin 2026 while also taking a look at the bigger picture.

You can hear this and much more on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on KC Sports Network.

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Brian Sparks
BRIAN SPARKS

Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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