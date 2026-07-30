Royals Weigh Trade Deadline Options Ahead of Key Decisions

In the latest episode of "One Royal Way," host Joel Penfield was joined by Patrick Brennan to break down the Kansas City Royals' top trade candidates and discuss the types of returns the organization should target.

One of the biggest topics centered on veteran starting pitcher Michael Wacha. Penfield and Brennan agreed that Wacha remains one of the most underrated pitchers in baseball. The question, however, is whether the Royals value him more highly than the rest of the league.

While Wacha would likely generate significant interest from contending clubs, Brennan believes it would not be enough to bring back an elite prospect package.

Another veteran trade chip, Seth Lugo, was also discussed. Lugo's contract was a major talking point. While he would help any contending team, Kansas City would likely need to absorb a significant portion of his remaining salary, which the hosts believe makes a trade much less likely.

The conversation then shifted to the Royals' expiring contracts. One name that stood out was Lane Thomas, whom the hosts viewed as the team's most likely trade candidate. Brennan mentioned the Rays, Phillies and Yankees as potential fits for the veteran outfielder.

Outside of the obvious rental pieces, Penfield also considered moving controllable players if the return is strong enough. Daniel Lynch IV and Michael Massey were mentioned as players whose trade value may never be higher.

Rather than focusing primarily on acquiring prospects, Brennan proposed a more creative trade strategy. He believes Kansas City should also target controllable major league players or blocked prospects who could contribute sooner rather than later.

This and much more was discussed on the latest episode of "One Royal Way" on KC Sports Network.