What Kansas City Gains From Trading Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter

It was announced Saturday that the Kansas City Royals have traded outfielder Lane Thomas and left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Lucas Braun and left-handed pitching prospect Carter Holton.

In the fourth inning of Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies, Thomas was removed from the game shortly before news of the trade became public. The Royals signed Thomas to a one-year, $5.25 million contract this past offseason. In 285 at-bats with Kansas City, the 30-year-old slashed .232/.326/.393 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs.

Falter was acquired by Kansas City ahead of last season's trade deadline. He struggled during his time with the Royals, posting a 13.97 ERA across 9 2/3 innings this season.

What the deal means for Kansas City

Jul 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lane Thomas (15) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Aug. 3 trade deadline approached, the Royals' plans became increasingly clear. Kansas City was expected to focus on moving its rental players rather than dealing controllable talent, making Thomas one of the club's most likely trade candidates.

The return gives Kansas City much-needed pitching depth. While injuries have affected the entire roster, the pitching staff has been hit especially hard. The deal provides reinforcements for the remainder of the season while also adding arms that could contribute in the future.

Braun is Atlanta's No. 8 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The former sixth-round pick has split time between Double-A and Triple-A this season. In nine starts at Triple-A, the right-hander has posted a 3.92 ERA across 43 2/3 innings pitched.

The 24-year-old features a six-pitch arsenal consisting of a cutter, sinker, four-seam fastball, slider, curveball and changeup. Braun has also shown strong command this season, posting an 8.3% walk rate, according to TJStats.

Braun has the potential to become a contributor for the Royals, with a chance to impact the major league pitching staff sooner rather than later.

Holton was selected in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Shortly after being drafted, he underwent Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss the entire 2025 season. Since returning, he has spent most of the 2026 season at Single-A, where he has posted a 5.08 ERA across 33 2/3 innings in six starts.

The 23-year-old features a four-pitch mix consisting of a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball and changeup. Like Braun, Holton has shown the ability to consistently throw strikes. He owns a 50.2% zone rate this season, according to TJStats.

While Holton may be further away from the major leagues than Braun, he adds another upside arm to the Royals' farm system. Overall, Kansas City appears to have received a solid return. Rather than letting two expiring contracts walk in free agency, the Royals turned Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter into two young pitchers who bolster the organization's pitching depth and could play a role in the club's future.