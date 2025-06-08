Royals $7 Million All-Star Listed As Possible Trade Candidate
The Kansas City Royals have been enigmatic this season. They started of 8-14, overcame it with a hot stretch and are now languishing near the .500 mark as the month of June rolls along.
They are 33-32 and 8 1/2 games back in the American League Central but are very much alive in the Wild Card hunt.
However, if they can't get going and play consistent winning baseball, then it is fair to wonder if they might sell off a piece or two at the trade deadline.
One piece that could be moved is right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.
"Lorenzen recorded a quality start in four of his first eight appearances, plus lost a quality start in the eighth inning of his ninth start of the year. But he has been getting lit up as of late in a fall from grace similar to two years ago when he tossed a no-hitter and then couldn't seem to get anyone out for the next month. (Kansas City wouldn't be a seller as of today anyway.)"
Lorenzen is 3-6 with a 5.12 ERA in 12 starts this year with the Royals. He rejoined the team last offseason, signing a one-year, $7 million contract to remain in Kansas City.
However, if he's on the market, his stock could be taking a hit. But if last year was any indication, rental starters can bring back decent hauls for teams that are selling, so it will be interesting to see if Kansas City can still capitalize on that.
