Royals Moving Breakout Pitcher To Bullpen 'Paying Huge Dividends'
The Kansas City Royals got off to a dreadful 8-14 start this season. But while they've cooled off a bit in recent weeks, they are still 28-23 and have sole possession of the third American League Wild Card spot.
They have managed to stay afloat in the toughest division in Major League Baseball thanks in large part to their pitching staff, which is carrying the team in spite of an underperforming offense.
The Royals made a few key decisions with their pitching staff prior to the 2025 season. One such decision was putting left-hander Daniel Lynch IV in the bullpen.
Caleb Moody of FanSided recently gave the Royals praise for this decision.
"Between making the team at the same time as Bubic and being a part of the same bullpen as Carlos Estévez and Lucas Erceg, Lynch hasn't always gotten the shine he deserves. And at the end of the day, Lynch's contributions have been outstanding this season," Moody writes.
"He's been one of Matt Quatraro's go to guys for any sort of situation and a staple in how this bullpen has turned a corner in recent weeks and become one of the league's better units."
Lynch never quite panned out as a starter, but has found a home in the Royals bullpen. He has appeared in 21 games this year and is 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA. He has even served as an opener.
The 28-year-old has helped solidify the Royals bullpen and make it one of the strengths of the roster.
More MLB: Royals No. 1 Prospect Jac Caglianone Takes Another Step Toward MLB Debut