Seven Teams Cody Bellinger Could Wind Up Traded to If Cubs Decide to Sell
The Chicago Cubs reportedly still do not know if they will sell or not at the MLB trade deadline, but most signs point to a sell-off as Chicago appears unlikely to pull up from the tailspin it's been in the last few months.
While Chicago sits near .500 at 44–49, it is 10 games back in the NL Central and 3.5 games back from a wild-card slot. A three-game winning streak has inspired some confidence, but even a strong run of a few weeks may not be enough to convince the Cubs not to sell.
Cody Bellinger is one piece that could be sold if the Cubs try to acquire some assets and reposition for next year (though the likelihood of that is further in doubt with a possible injury). He is on a three-year deal, but his contract allows him to opt out at the end of each season, so the Cubs can consider him a liability to leave each offseason. His bat has returned to earth from the .881 OPS he put up last year, but he's still above average offensively this season, and strong in center field or at first base defensively.
In most reports so far, teams are not singling in on Bellinger, but instead are viewing him alongside other options. His capabilities as a two-position defensive player make him an interesting option, especially for the few teams on the hunt for players in both of those positions.
If Bellinger is moved, these teams are the most likely he'll land on.
Seattle Mariners
Expect the Mariners to make moves at the deadline. They may ultimately pull away from the Bellinger possibility because they reportedly are engaged on so many fronts and could find a better deal elsewhere, but Jim Bowden reported Seattle has interest in Bellinger, Luis Robert Jr. (White Sox), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Marlins), Pete Alonso (Mets) and Christian Walker (Diamondbacks). He explicitly reports that the Cubs have been listening to the Mariners.
It sounds like Seattle wants both a center fielder and first baseman. Bellinger could fill both roles.
Texas Rangers
While the Rangers have not explicitly had reported interest in Bellinger, Texas was said to have a "noticeable scouting presence," around Chicago just a few days ago according to The Athletic. Unclear if they were scouting Bellinger in particular or not, but it's reasonable to surmise he may be one of the players they're thinking about.
Atlanta Braves
Bowden suggests that the Cubs have "listened" to the Braves in trade talks centered on Cody Bellinger as they look at options to upgrade their outfield.
New York Yankees
The Yankees were another team reported by The Athletic to be scouting the Cubs along with Texas. New York made a big splash for Anthony Rizzo in a deal with the Cubs a few years ago, but have stayed relatively quiet at deadlines since. Will they go after another Cub this time around?
Bellinger could play DH, outfield, or first base for the Yankees who need frequent help at all three spots between injuries to key players in those positions. Ben Rice, a rookie, has filled in admirably for Rizzo at first base during an injury, but veteran presence would likely withstand the pressures of a possible postseason run.
Houston Astros
Bowden suggested the Astros are interested in Bellinger, but they're also interested in just about every big-name first baseman on the market. Jose Abreu just didn't work out and was DFA'd earlier this season.
In addition to Bellinger, the Astros are reportedly interested in other first basemen: Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, and Andrew Vaughn.
San Francisco Giants
Credit Bowden for this nugget once again. The Giants have "been linked" to Bellinger along with Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Luis Robert Jr. as they try to stay alive in the playoff race.
Philadelphia Phillies
One last team that Bowden mentioned Chicago has listened to in trade talks around Bellinger is the Phillies. Philadelphia already has Bryce Harper who, assuming healthy, will play first base. Philly has needed some outfield help for a bit, with Johan Rojas just not cutting it offensively.
Oh, and the Phillies already have the best record in baseball.