Shohei Ohtani Had Generous Gift for Dodgers Teammates Ahead of Opening Day

In 2026, the Dodgers will look to make MLB history not seen since 2000 as they aim to win their third consecutive World Series title. The last franchise to achieve such a feat was the Yankees, who did so in 1998, ‘99 and 2000.

With the new campaign set to embark on Thursday night, Dodgers players arrived at the clubhouse to see a couple of gifts waiting for them at their lockers. From manager Dave Roberts, a bottle of Traveller whiskey, and from two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, a $4,000 Seiko watch, along with a note of encouragement reading, “Let’s three-peat,” according to Alden González of ESPN.

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Ohtani entered a global partnership with Seiko, a renowned Japanese watchmaker, earlier this month. Ohtani and Seiko also introduced the Grand Moments Project, which aims to “reflect a shared philosophy grounded in a deep respect for the value of time and a commitment to approaching each moment with sincerity.”

A three-peat is one of the most difficult accomplishments in all of sports. Only two franchises have ever pulled it off in MLB, the Yankees––who have done it three different times, and the Athletics, who won three straight championships from 1972 to ‘74.

Entering the season with a target on their back, the Dodgers will need to be at their best to achieve their ultimate goal, and Ohtani’s generous gesture should help lift some of the pressure the team is facing as the campaign gets going.

The gift appears to have been well received by his teammates. Teoscar Hernandez spoke highly of Ohtani’s generosity, saying, “It means a lot. Shohei is a huge part of this organization, the best teammate, and a wonderful person. He always thinks about the other players and tries to make everyone happy,” via Masaya Konati of Full-Count, translated from Japanese.

Ohtani will be in Los Angeles’s starting pitching rotation this season, though he won’t be on the mound for Opening Day. Fellow Japan international Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who won World Series MVP last season, will be the Dodgers’ starter on Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

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