Shohei Ohtani Imitated His Dog in Funny Celebration During Dodgers Win
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decoy, were the stars of the show before the club's 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
With the Dodgers giving away an Ohtani and Decoy bobblehead at Wednesday's game, ecstatic fans were not about to miss out on the giveaway, as they lined up outside Dodger Stadium as early as 11 a.m. for a game at 7 p.m. later that evening!
Ohtani and Decoy then combined to throw arguably the most adorable first pitch of all time. Then, Ohtani went out and put on a show, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.
After the leadoff home run, Ohtani, while rounding the bases, gestured to the Dodgers dugout in an imitation of Decoy.
Too good.
With the home run and pair of stolen bases, Ohtani is now sitting at 42 dingers and swipes on the year, as he inches closer to the first-ever 50-50 season in MLB history. The only other player with at least 42 homers and 42 steals in a single season is former three-time MVP Alex Rodriguez.