SI:AM | Mariners Kickstart MLB Trade Deadline Season With Josh Naylor Deal
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I hope the Josh Naylor trade is the start of an active MLB trade deadline.
In today’s SI:AM:
Mariners make a move
The MLB trade deadline is less than a week away, and the action is finally beginning to heat up.
The Mariners and Diamondbacks pulled off the first noteworthy trade of the deadline period on Thursday, with Arizona sending first baseman Josh Naylor to Seattle in exchange for two pitching prospects (21-year-old righty Ashton Izzi and 25-year-old lefty Brandyn Garcia).
Naylor will join a 55–48 Seattle team that is five games behind the Astros in the AL West and holding onto the second of three wild-card spots. (They are a half-game ahead of the Red Sox.)
The move addresses the Mariners’ serious need for an upgrade at first base. They currently rank 21st in the majors in first base WAR, according to Fangraphs, which is the one glaring weakness in an otherwise strong lineup. Rowdy Tellez got the bulk of the starts at first in the beginning of the season, but he was released in late June after his mediocre performance at the plate failed to make up for his horrendous defense. Lately, the Mariners have turned to veterans Donovan Solano and Luke Raley at first, but neither player has hit very well.
Naylor has been a consistently productive hitter over the past several years, first with the Guardians and then this year in Arizona. He has a .292/.360/.447 slash line this season, with 11 homers and 59 RBIs. Last year, he was tied for 10th in the American League with 31 homers.
The trade could be the first of many for the Diamondbacks, who are falling out of contention and have multiple coveted players who other teams are said to be interested in. The most high-profile of them is third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who is the best position player believed to be on the market before Thursday’s deadline. Suárez ranks fourth in the majors this season with 36 home runs and is set to become a free agent after the season, which makes him an appealing target for almost any contending team. Radio host John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported Thursday that 12 teams had asked the D-Backs about trading for Suárez and that Arizona would prefer to receive pitching help in return.
The Diamondbacks also have a pair of pending free agent starting pitchers who are expected to garner plenty of attention on the trade market: Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. Pitching was supposed to be Arizona’s strong point this season, but injuries to Corbin Burnes and Jordan Montgomery (both of whom underwent Tommy John surgery) chipped away at that depth and contributed to the team’s struggles this season. But the D-Backs still have a strong core with Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte, and bailing on a lost season to get something in return for a few of those pending free agents could be the best way back to contention.
