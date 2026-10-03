The Storylines That Will Define the Brewers-Padres NLDS Matchup

The Brewers-Padres National League Division Series has plenty of intriguing narratives. The best team in baseball (the 103-win Brewers) will face off against the hottest team in baseball (the Padres have won 19 of their past 22). Neither franchise has won the World Series, and both have strong home field advantages and extremely loud crowds.

But let’s not kid ourselves. One narrative looms above all: Can San Diego beat Milwaukee breakout ace Jacob Misiorowski?

Misiorowski is a wonder. He can throw 103 mph with a 105-mph perceived velocity because of his extension. The Brewers were 22–8 when he took the mound. One of those losses? A 3–1 defeat to the Padres on May 13. Misiorowski threw seven shutout innings and left leading 1–0. San Diego scored three in the ninth against Abner Uribe.

That’s the Padres’ path to victory: keep the game close and take your chances with a bullpen game.

San Diego may have to do that twice in this series against Misiorowski. He has made 38 of his 44 career starts on at least five days of rest, six on four days and none on three. And yet Milwaukee has not ruled out bringing him back on three days of rest in Game 4 if it is trailing 2–1. A Game 5 start is certainly probable. We’re a long way from that—let’s see how Misiorowski comes out of Game 1—but the idea is at least on the table.

Here are other keys to the series:

The Gas Companies

These two teams threw more 100 mph pitches than any team in recorded history, though the Brewers threw 60% more than any team!

Most 100 mph Pitches by a Team in One Season Since 2008

Team 100 mph Pitches 1. 2026 Brewers 1,206 2. 2026 Padres 753 3. 2018 Cardinals 673 4. 2026 Dodgers 574

The Brewers have the highest average four-seam velocity of any playoff team since tracking began in 2008.

Highest Average Four-Seam Fastball Velocity Since 2008

Team Avg. Four-Seam Fastball Velocity 1. 2026 Pirates 96.3 2. 2026 Marlins 96.2 3. 2026 Brewers 96.1 4. 2026 Mariners 96.0 5. 2026 Phillies 95.8 6. 2026 Dodgers 95.7 7. 2025 Rays 95.7

Which makes for a great matchup given how well the Padres hit elite velocity.

Best Hitting Teams vs. 95+ mph, Second Half

Team 1. Padres .303 2. Brewers .282 3. Rockies .269

“Win Our Way”

It’s the Brewers’ motto. They zag while everyone else zigs.

103+ Wins With More SB Than HR

Team Outcome 1942 Cardinals Won WS 1942 Dodgers Second in NL 1975 Reds Won WS 2001 Mariners Lost ALCS 2026 Brewers ?

The Brewers hit the fewest home runs (154) to win 103+ games since the 1986 Mets (148).

Brewers 2026 MLB Ranks

Opposite field hitting % 1 Groundball % 1 Bunt hits 2 Bunt attempts 2 Runs per game 2 Singles 3 Home runs 28

The past six World Series champions all ranked in the top four in home runs. No World Series champion has ranked in the bottom half in home runs since the 2015 Royals.

The Fall Guys

Lowest Postseason Win% by Franchise

Team Win % 28. Brewers 25–38; .397 29. Cubs 51–81; 386 30. Twins 36–59; .379

The Droughts

Most Postseason Games Without World Series Title

Team Number of Games Padres 64 Rays 64 Brewers 63 Mariners 51 Rockies 24

The Brewers are the only franchise to come within one win of a title without winning one.

Longest Wait for First World Series Title

Team Seasons Philadelphia Phillies 77 (1903-1979)

St. Louis Browns/Baltimore Orioles 63 (1903-1965) Milwaukee Brewers 57 (1969-) San Diego Padres 57 (1969-)

Longest World Series Championship Drought by City

Team MLB Seasons Last Cleveland 77 1948 Milwaukee 64 1957 San Diego 57 Never Seattle 50 Never

The Jackson Two

Pat Murphy believes Jackson Chourio is the key to the Milwaukee lineup. Jackson Merrill has been heating up for San Diego. The two Jacksons have much in common.

Chourio Merrill Age 22 23 Contract 8 years, $84M 10 years, $156M Debut March 29, 2024 March 20, 2024 Games 406 429 WAR 10.9 10.6 HR 67 66 Avg. .278 .270

The M&M Boys

Adrian Morejón and Mason Miller bring 100+ mph heat to the endgame of Padres manager Craig Stammen. How often does Stammen push them to go more than one inning?

Morejón, a harder-throwing Andrew Miller weapon, has gone more than three outs 25 times, including eight outings of two innings. Mason Miller has gone more than three outs nine times, including two outings of two innings.

They could easily combine to eat up the final nine outs of a game.

Highest Four-Seam Velocity, Innings 7–9 Since 2008

Team mph 1. 2026 Phillies 97.1 2. 2026 Padres 96.8 3. 2026 Marlins 96.6 4. 2025 Rockies 96.6

Lowest Batting Average Allowed, Innings 8–9 Since 2008

(Full seasons)

1. 2023 Yankees .140 2. 2012 Braves .151 3. 2017 Red Sox .154 4. 2024 Yankees .155 5. 2026 Rays .173 6. 2026 Padres .174

The First Basemen

Both teams feature veteran first basemen having career years after signing minor league contracts.

Milwaukee’s Jake Bauers turns 31 on Tuesday. Bauers nearly quit after hitting .199 in the 2024 season. His wife was going to go back to work, but she got pregnant, and Bauers likes to say he decided to keep playing to have health care coverage for his family.

He signed with the Brewers on a minor league contract and made the roster. He hit .235 in 85 games in 2025. Then made changes in his setup and swing (more upright, no drift with his head) and broke out this year. A career .365 slugger entering this season, Bauers slugged .484.

Ty France, 32, couldn’t find a big league job after hitting .257 with seven home runs last season across three teams and winning a Gold Glove. He signed a minor league deal with the Padres in the middle of February, just as camps opened. He was to compete for the first base job with Miguel Andújar, Gavin Sheets and Nick Castellanos. He absolutely raked in spring. Five days before opening day, he was told he made the team, with a salary of $1.35 million. France, 32, hit a career high 21 home runs.

Largest Increase in Slug, MLB 2026 from 2025

1. Jordan Walker, Cardinals .466; + .160 2. Ty France, Padres .502; +.142





The Ray-Skubal Connection

The Cy Young winners have a connection. Padres Game 1 starter Robbie Ray never really had a good changeup. He is a supinator, not a pronator, so he had trouble turning the ball over. After the 2024 season, when he threw zero changeups, Ray texted Skubal to inquire about how he threw his changeup. Skubal, also a supinator with a similar arm slot, learned how to throw his changeup without pronation and it became one of the best pitches in baseball.

Skubal responded by giving Ray instructions, videos, pictures and drills on how to throw the changeup. Ray in return gave Skubal tips on throwing the slider.

The changeup—a pitch Ray didn’t even throw two years ago—now grades out as Ray’s best pitch.

Ray Changeup Use

Pct. Avg. SLG 2014-2024 3.1% .310 .570 2025-2026 15.7% .200 .319