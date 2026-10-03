The Storylines That Will Define the Brewers-Padres NLDS Matchup
In this story:
The Brewers-Padres National League Division Series has plenty of intriguing narratives. The best team in baseball (the 103-win Brewers) will face off against the hottest team in baseball (the Padres have won 19 of their past 22). Neither franchise has won the World Series, and both have strong home field advantages and extremely loud crowds.
But let’s not kid ourselves. One narrative looms above all: Can San Diego beat Milwaukee breakout ace Jacob Misiorowski?
Misiorowski is a wonder. He can throw 103 mph with a 105-mph perceived velocity because of his extension. The Brewers were 22–8 when he took the mound. One of those losses? A 3–1 defeat to the Padres on May 13. Misiorowski threw seven shutout innings and left leading 1–0. San Diego scored three in the ninth against Abner Uribe.
That’s the Padres’ path to victory: keep the game close and take your chances with a bullpen game.
San Diego may have to do that twice in this series against Misiorowski. He has made 38 of his 44 career starts on at least five days of rest, six on four days and none on three. And yet Milwaukee has not ruled out bringing him back on three days of rest in Game 4 if it is trailing 2–1. A Game 5 start is certainly probable. We’re a long way from that—let’s see how Misiorowski comes out of Game 1—but the idea is at least on the table.
Here are other keys to the series:
The Gas Companies
These two teams threw more 100 mph pitches than any team in recorded history, though the Brewers threw 60% more than any team!
Most 100 mph Pitches by a Team in One Season Since 2008
Team
100 mph Pitches
1. 2026 Brewers
1,206
2. 2026 Padres
753
3. 2018 Cardinals
673
4. 2026 Dodgers
574
The Brewers have the highest average four-seam velocity of any playoff team since tracking began in 2008.
Highest Average Four-Seam Fastball Velocity Since 2008
Team
Avg. Four-Seam Fastball Velocity
1. 2026 Pirates
96.3
2. 2026 Marlins
96.2
3. 2026 Brewers
96.1
4. 2026 Mariners
96.0
5. 2026 Phillies
95.8
6. 2026 Dodgers
95.7
7. 2025 Rays
95.7
Which makes for a great matchup given how well the Padres hit elite velocity.
Best Hitting Teams vs. 95+ mph, Second Half
Team
1. Padres
.303
2. Brewers
.282
3. Rockies
.269
“Win Our Way”
It’s the Brewers’ motto. They zag while everyone else zigs.
103+ Wins With More SB Than HR
Team
Outcome
1942 Cardinals
Won WS
1942 Dodgers
Second in NL
1975 Reds
Won WS
2001 Mariners
Lost ALCS
2026 Brewers
?
The Brewers hit the fewest home runs (154) to win 103+ games since the 1986 Mets (148).
Brewers 2026 MLB Ranks
Opposite field hitting %
1
Groundball %
1
Bunt hits
2
Bunt attempts
2
Runs per game
2
Singles
3
Home runs
28
The past six World Series champions all ranked in the top four in home runs. No World Series champion has ranked in the bottom half in home runs since the 2015 Royals.
The Fall Guys
Lowest Postseason Win% by Franchise
Team
Win %
28. Brewers
25–38; .397
29. Cubs
51–81; 386
30. Twins
36–59; .379
The Droughts
Most Postseason Games Without World Series Title
Team
Number of Games
Padres
64
Rays
64
Brewers
63
Mariners
51
Rockies
24
The Brewers are the only franchise to come within one win of a title without winning one.
Longest Wait for First World Series Title
Team
Seasons
Philadelphia Phillies
77 (1903-1979)
St. Louis Browns/Baltimore Orioles
63 (1903-1965)
Milwaukee Brewers
57 (1969-)
San Diego Padres
57 (1969-)
Longest World Series Championship Drought by City
Team
MLB Seasons
Last
Cleveland
77
1948
Milwaukee
64
1957
San Diego
57
Never
Seattle
50
Never
The Jackson Two
Pat Murphy believes Jackson Chourio is the key to the Milwaukee lineup. Jackson Merrill has been heating up for San Diego. The two Jacksons have much in common.
Chourio
Merrill
Age
22
23
Contract
8 years, $84M
10 years, $156M
Debut
March 29, 2024
March 20, 2024
Games
406
429
WAR
10.9
10.6
HR
67
66
Avg.
.278
.270
The M&M Boys
Adrian Morejón and Mason Miller bring 100+ mph heat to the endgame of Padres manager Craig Stammen. How often does Stammen push them to go more than one inning?
Morejón, a harder-throwing Andrew Miller weapon, has gone more than three outs 25 times, including eight outings of two innings. Mason Miller has gone more than three outs nine times, including two outings of two innings.
They could easily combine to eat up the final nine outs of a game.
Highest Four-Seam Velocity, Innings 7–9 Since 2008
Team
mph
1. 2026 Phillies
97.1
2. 2026 Padres
96.8
3. 2026 Marlins
96.6
4. 2025 Rockies
96.6
Lowest Batting Average Allowed, Innings 8–9 Since 2008
(Full seasons)
1. 2023 Yankees
.140
2. 2012 Braves
.151
3. 2017 Red Sox
.154
4. 2024 Yankees
.155
5. 2026 Rays
.173
6. 2026 Padres
.174
The First Basemen
Both teams feature veteran first basemen having career years after signing minor league contracts.
Milwaukee’s Jake Bauers turns 31 on Tuesday. Bauers nearly quit after hitting .199 in the 2024 season. His wife was going to go back to work, but she got pregnant, and Bauers likes to say he decided to keep playing to have health care coverage for his family.
He signed with the Brewers on a minor league contract and made the roster. He hit .235 in 85 games in 2025. Then made changes in his setup and swing (more upright, no drift with his head) and broke out this year. A career .365 slugger entering this season, Bauers slugged .484.
Ty France, 32, couldn’t find a big league job after hitting .257 with seven home runs last season across three teams and winning a Gold Glove. He signed a minor league deal with the Padres in the middle of February, just as camps opened. He was to compete for the first base job with Miguel Andújar, Gavin Sheets and Nick Castellanos. He absolutely raked in spring. Five days before opening day, he was told he made the team, with a salary of $1.35 million. France, 32, hit a career high 21 home runs.
Largest Increase in Slug, MLB 2026 from 2025
1. Jordan Walker, Cardinals
.466; + .160
2. Ty France, Padres
.502; +.142
The Ray-Skubal Connection
The Cy Young winners have a connection. Padres Game 1 starter Robbie Ray never really had a good changeup. He is a supinator, not a pronator, so he had trouble turning the ball over. After the 2024 season, when he threw zero changeups, Ray texted Skubal to inquire about how he threw his changeup. Skubal, also a supinator with a similar arm slot, learned how to throw his changeup without pronation and it became one of the best pitches in baseball.
Skubal responded by giving Ray instructions, videos, pictures and drills on how to throw the changeup. Ray in return gave Skubal tips on throwing the slider.
The changeup—a pitch Ray didn’t even throw two years ago—now grades out as Ray’s best pitch.
Ray Changeup Use
Pct.
Avg.
SLG
2014-2024
3.1%
.310
.570
2025-2026
15.7%
.200
.319
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Tom Verducci is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who has covered Major League Baseball since 1981. He also serves as an analyst for FOX Sports and the MLB Network; is a New York Times best-selling author; and cohosts The Book of Joe podcast with Joe Maddon. A five-time Emmy Award winner across three categories (studio analyst, reporter, short form writing) and nominated in a fourth (game analyst), he is a three-time National Sportswriter of the Year winner, two-time National Magazine Award finalist, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. Verducci is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame, Baseball Writers Association of America (including past New York chapter chairman) and a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 1993. He also is the only writer to be a game analyst for World Series telecasts. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, with whom he has two children.