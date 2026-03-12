Team USA Advances in WBC Thanks to Italy’s Win Over Mexico; Quarterfinal Matchup Set

United States manager Mark DeRosa should send a really nice gift to his Italian counterpart, Francisco Cervelli.

Team USA will advance to the knockout round at the 2026 World Baseball Classic thanks to Italy’s 9-1 win over Mexico on Wednesday night. The victory secured the Italians the top spot in Pool B with a 4–0 record, dropped the Mexican squad to 2–2 to eliminate Novena Mexicana and helped the U.S. finish in second place at 3–1.

After a devastating 8–6 upset loss to Italy on Tuesday night, it appeared the Americans might be on their way out of a tournament they were heavily favored to win. Had Mexico scored a win over Italy, three teams would have been tied at 3–1 atop Pool B, and tiebreakers did not look to be in Team USA’s favor.

That scenario was avoided thanks to Italy’s surprising offense and a brilliant start from Aaron Nola. The Phillies veteran righty went five shutout innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out five.

Vinnie Pasquantino was the MVP of the night for the Italians. He came into the game 0-for-12 on the tournament, and proceeded to blast three solo home runs to pace the team’s attack. He became the first player in WBC history to hit three homers in one game.

DeRosa faced a ton of scrutiny online after claiming Team USA had locked up a spot in the knockout rounds after a 5–3 win over Mexico on Monday. He added that a few players were “dragging” the morning of the game against Italy after celebrating late into the night. Clearly, they didn’t understand the tiebreaker rules because they absolutely had not clinched a spot.

After the loss to Italy, DeRosa looked quite foolish for not knowing the rules and setting a less-than-optimal lineup for the contest.

In the end, it didn’t matter, as Italy’s big win secured a spot in the next round for the U.S.

Team USA to face Canada

As the runner-up in Pool B, the United States will face Pool A winner Canada in the quarterfinal. Canada has reached the knockout round at the WBC for the first time in its history. The two teams will face off on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Daikin Park in Houston. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

Canada has been really good so far in the tournament. The Canadians beat Colombia, 8–2, to open the tournament, then fell to Panama, 4–3, which would end up as Panama’s only win of the WBC. But a 3–2 upset win for the Canadians over Puerto Rico set them up well, and they closed pool play by dominating Cuba, 7–2, on Wednesday.

Abraham Toro has been huge for Canada, as he’s slashing .467/.529/1.000 with one home run and five RBIs through the first four games. Top Marlins prospect Owen Caissie has also been excellent. He’s 7-for-14 with a home run, three doubles, five RBIs, and a 1.458 OPS in the tournament.

The U.S. beat Canada 12–1 during the 2023 WBC, 8–0 in 2017, 9–4 in the 2013 WBC and 6–5 in 2009. The Canadians famously topped the Americans by a score of 8–6 in a massive 2006 upset.

Italy will play Puerto Rico

The Italians finished as the winners of Pool A, which means they will face Pool A runner-up Puerto Rico in the quarterfinal. The two teams will play Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The game will also be played at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Italians are riding high, while Puerto Rico will be disappointed after failing to win Pool A. The Puerto Ricans beat Colombia 5–0 to open the tournament, then snuck by Panama 4–3. A 4–1 win over Cuba had them thinking they’d earn the top spot in the group, but a 3–2 loss to Canada on Tuesday all but ended those hopes.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated