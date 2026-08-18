The Edwin Diaz Dilemma
In this story:
Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz is another power pitcher who has lost his way. Since coming back from an elbow surgery, Diaz has allowed eight earned runs and 18 baserunners in 6 2/3 innings.
On Tuesday, the Dodgers once again placed Diaz on the injured list, this time with an unspecified injury. Prior to that development, the problem has been Diaz’s command, which he speculated is probably due to a “posture” problem. He may be on to something.
Here are two fastballs from Diaz, before the IL and after, at the point of deceleration, when the hand continues across the body after release. Two factors to notice here:
1. Early in the season, Diaz finished more toward home plate, which you can see by the lower head and flatter back. Since returning from the IL, he is coming out of his delivery earlier, likely the “posture” problem he referenced.
2. His hand position is lower. In March, by keeping his posture, his hand stayed above the waist as it decelerated against his body. Now it decelerates against his lower left hip.
The bottom line is that Diaz needs to fix his posture to ride his fastball to the top of the zone, where it works best. As you can see here, Diaz needs to find more velocity and more height on his fastball:
Diaz Fastball Metrics
MPH
Height
2024
97.5
2.93'
2025
97.2
2.96'
Before IL
95.7
2.75'
Since IL
96.7
2.85'
In visual form with these heat maps of Diaz’s fastball, you see he is not getting his fastball to the top rail since coming off the IL.
Breakdown of the Week
The Phillies may have fixed Andrew Painter, who looked like a broken pitcher when he was demoted to the minors in June with a 7.06 ERA. Painter, 23, suddenly looks like a different pitcher, much more like the top prospect Philadelphia has been waiting on for years. You can see the transformation here.
In three starts since returning from the minors, Painter is 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA. The batting average against him has declined from .316 before the demotion to .151 since. The slugging has dropped from .526 to .245.
What happened? The Phillies tweaked his mechanics — with a slightly lower arm slot, Painter is better at repeating his delivery — and trimmed and overhauled his arsenal. Formerly a six-pitch pitcher who mastered nothing, Painter has transformed mostly into a four-pitch pitcher who leans more into his sweeper and less into his slider and sinker.
The biggest change, however, is that he essentially junked his splitter and curveball in favor of a new pitch, the changeup. Look at the old and new versions of Painter:
Painter Pitch Arsenal
Before
After
4Seam
33%
31%
Slider
21%
14%
Splitter
14%
0%
Sinker
11%
6%
Sweeper
11%
25%
Curveball
9%
1%
Changeup
0%
23%
The changeup has been a difference-maker. In his first three starts with the pitch he threw 55 of them and did not give up a hit. In just three starts the pitch he didn’t have has become his best pitch.
You can see here how his changeup has more movement than did his splitter:
MPH
Drop
Run
Arm Angle
.Avg
Splitter
87.4
27.6
7.9
46.1
.195
Changeup
90.1
29.5
8.4
40.2
.000
Painter is creating more deception by better clustering his release points. Before the demotion, as seen in his release point graph of March 31, the curveball (light blue) and splitter (green) did not come from the same height as the four-seamer (red). Compare that to August 10, where the changeup (green) is near the four-seamer.
Overall, you see a tighter cluster of release points — and bit lower. The goal for any pitcher is to get those release points as close as possible, as you can see with Zack Wheeler, one of the masters of making every pitch look the same out of his hand.
TV on TV This Week
Thursday, Aug. 20, Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers, 8 PM (FS1).
Nationals slugger James Wood is an outlier in many ways. He is having an historic season, especially for a 23-year-old. He is on pace for 130 runs to accompany his 30+ home runs, joining only Mel Ott (1929), Joe DiMaggio (1937), Ted Williams (1939, 1941 and 1942), Joe DiMaggio (Alex Rodriguez (1996) and Albert Pujols (2003) to do so at such a young age.
Then there is his height:
Most Runs by Players 6' 5" or Taller
Height
Year
Runs
1. Aaron Judge
6' 7"
2025
137
2. Aaron Judge
6' 7"
2022
133
3. James Wood
6' 6"
2026
130*
4. Mark McGwire
6' 5"
1998
130
*Projected
And there are also the swing and misses. Wood has the fourth most strikeouts through 350 games but nonetheless approaches the productivity of Aaron Judge.
Most Strikeouts, First 350 Games
Strikeouts
Walks
Runs
XBX
1. Miguel Sano
542
176
196
146
2. Joey Gallo
484
171
189
140
3. Aaron Judge
478
251
254
154
4. James Wood
471
214
230
152
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Tom Verducci is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who has covered Major League Baseball since 1981. He also serves as an analyst for FOX Sports and the MLB Network; is a New York Times best-selling author; and cohosts The Book of Joe podcast with Joe Maddon. A five-time Emmy Award winner across three categories (studio analyst, reporter, short form writing) and nominated in a fourth (game analyst), he is a three-time National Sportswriter of the Year winner, two-time National Magazine Award finalist, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. Verducci is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame, Baseball Writers Association of America (including past New York chapter chairman) and a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 1993. He also is the only writer to be a game analyst for World Series telecasts. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, with whom he has two children.