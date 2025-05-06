The Knicks Gave Yankees Fans Something to Cheer About During Third Straight Home Loss
The New York Yankees blew a 3-0 lead in the 8th inning on Monday night and lost their third consecutive game at home. Between that and the rain, it wasn't an ideal night to attend a Yankees game, but the crowd still found a reason to cheer as the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The Knicks erased a 20-point Celtics lead in the second half and won in overtime 108-105. News of the upset spread through the crowd in the 7th inning while the Yankees still had a three-run lead of their own.
The cheers were loud enough that announcer Michael Kay had to tell the viewers at home what was going on.
That's how good it feels to beat Boston in anything. While some fans were probably watching on their phones, others were just cheering the news. Like when the scores are updated at the Masters. The details of what exactly happened are unimportant.
Sometimes you just want to cheer the result.