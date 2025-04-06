Detroit Tigers Soft-Hitting Utility Man Showing Signs of Potential Breakout
The Detroit Tigers know that if they are going to come anywhere close to replicating the success they had down the stretch in 2024, they will need their offensive production to increase in 2025.
Last year, it was elite pitching performances in an unorthodox game plan created by manager A.J. Hinch that led the way. Behind American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, he created “pitching chaos,” which included using bullpen games, openers and bulk pitchers.
All of the right buttons were pushed by Hinch, who got the most out of his pitching staff despite no one being locked into a specific role.
While the strategy worked last year, it wasn’t a sustainable strategy that could be used for an entire campaign.
The Tigers knew that and addressed their needs for starting pitching accordingly in the offseason. Jack Flaherty was signed for the second straight winter and the team also brought in Alex Cobb, who is hurt.
The emergence of Casey Mize helped fill the void, as he joined Reese Olson and Jackson Jobe in the rotation with Skubal and Flaherty.
Their lineup, however, had some question marks with the only Major League addition being second baseman Gleyber Torres, who is already on the injured list.
He joined Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling on the sidelines, creating opportunities for other players to take advantage of.
Former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson has made the most of his chance, slugging his way onto the roster with a stellar spring training. That production has carried right over into the regular season.
Another player who could become a contributor, despite his raw statistics saying otherwise, is the versatile Ryan Kreidler.
Through 79 games and 187 Major League plate appearances, including what he has done in 20 plate appearances this year, he has compiled an underwhelming .148/.211/.189 slash line with two home runs, one double, two home runs, eight RBI and six stolen bases.
The best asset he provides is his versatility at this point, logging innings at shortstop, third base, center field and second base.
However, he may be starting to turn a corner at the plate.
As shared by Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required), Kreidler has one of the biggest increases in bat speed in the early going of 2025.
In 2024, his bat speed was 69.4 mph, which is below average. Swings of less than 70 mph produced an abysmal .267 slugging percentage. Getting above 71 mph is when numbers really start to take off with a .521 slugging. Swings between 71 and 73 mph produced a solid .452 slugging percentage.
Kreidler has increased his swing speed well above average now to 72.1 mph. If that can remain consistent, his production is going to start increasing, and he is going to force his way into the lineup on a more consistent basis.