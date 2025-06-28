Detroit Tigers Team Superlatives After Fantastic First Half This Season
The Detroit Tigers have hit the midway point of the regular season and have emerged as one of the best teams in the American League.
With the best record in the AL, there is a lot to like about the direction of the team. The Tigers have proven that they are a legitimate contender, and there have been plenty of players who have stepped up in a significant way this year.
Now, while success so far in the campaign is good, the team will soon be focused on the trade deadline and making a run at the World Series in October.
As the team cruises past the midway point of the season, here are their superlatives both good and bad so far.
Not Cy Young
There are a couple of pitchers that haven’t been great for Detroit in the first half of the season, but Jack Flaherty was someone who had high expectations and has underdelivered.
So far in 16 games, he has totaled a 4.80 ERA, which is far worse than the 2.95 ERA he totaled in 2024 before being traded. The Tigers need the veteran right-hander to be the number two pitcher on the staff behind their ace, and so far, that hasn’t been the case.
LVP
It has been a disappointing campaign thus far for infielder Trey Sweeney. When looking at potential positions the team might seek upgrades for, the young infielder is going to be one of them.
With a slash line of .221/.280/.314 in 70 games played, he simply isn't getting the job done at the plate. An OPS below .600 is extremely poor, and finding an upgrade for him in the coming weeks makes a lot of sense.
MVP
The MVP for the Tigers in the first half is a rather easy choice coming from their lineup, and that is their star, Riley Greene. Even though he hasn’t received a ton of recognition around the league, he is one of the best young outfielders in the game right now.
In 80 games, he has slashed .295/.349/.529 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI. The youngster is well on pace to hit 100 RBI this year, proving that he can be an elite run producer for the team.
Cy Young
The reigning American League Cy Young is once again proving to be one of the top pitchers in the league this campaign and has been the ace for Detroit.
Even though Tarik Skubal won the Triple Crown for pitchers in the AL, he is arguably having a better season so far in 2025. While the competition is stiff in the league this season, the southpaw is still standing out as the best of the bunch.
