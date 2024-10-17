3 Pitchers Who Shined for the Detroit Tigers During the 2024 Season
The Detroit Tigers shocked the baseball world with how well they performed in the second half of the season, overcoming a massive deficit in the standings to make the playoffs. They earned the second wild card seed and even won a series, defeating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round.
A major reason that the Tigers got so hot was that their pitching staff provided elite production. Manager A.J. Hinch had to get creative to eat up innings, creating ‘pitching chaos’ as the team had limited starters.
After Jack Flaherty was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the team had Reese Olson, Casey Mize and Matt Manning on the injured list, options were limited. Hinch rode Tarik Skubal and Keider Montero as the only starters, mixing and matching otherwise.
As a result, players emerged in unique roles, performing whenever their number was called. Who did the best?
Here are the three best pitchers for Detroit in 2024.
Tarik Skubal
Hinch’s strategy only worked because he had a dominant ace anchoring the staff. There weren’t many pitchers in baseball better than the expected American League Cy Young Award winner this year.
He should be a unanimous choice for the award after winning the Triple Crown; he led the league with 18 wins, a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts. Skubal’s ERA+ of 170 and FIP of 2.50 were also the best in baseball as he earned his first All-Star appearance as well.
Rumors were swirling that the Tigers had him on the trade block, but those should all be put to rest. They should work toward an extension keeping him in the Motor City more so than contemplating moving him.
Tyler Holton
One of the players who Hinch relied on the most with the pitching strategy he deployed was his lefty reliever. He was used during all parts of the game, starting nine times and finishing 14 out of his 66 appearances in the regular season.
This is the second year in a row Holton has been productive for the Tigers, as he is a core piece of their bullpen group. This season, his ERA+ of 186 was the best on the team as he threw 94.1 innings, recording the best K/BB among relievers as well.
Will Vest
While Hinch mixed and matched his relievers the second half of the season, Vest is one player that he didn’t mess with. He wasn’t used as an opener at all, always coming out of the bullpen and responding when his number was called.
He tied for the team lead in appearances with 69 in the regular season, throwing 70.1 innings. In the playoffs, he was who the Tigers trusted late in games and he continued his success.
Vest pitched six innings, recording nine strikeouts without surrendering a walk, giving up only three hits for one run. In his prime, he should be a part of the plans in the bullpen for years to come.