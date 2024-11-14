‘Actually Seems Possible’ Detroit Tigers Can Get New York Yankees Star in Free Agency
Just over three months ago, the Detroit Tigers were one of the few clear sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They were parting ways with veterans on expiring deals, looking to get back some assets for the future.
Fast forward to the present day, and no one would have guessed that a complete 180-degree turn would be done. The franchise is no longer looking to sell; they are clear-cut buyers this offseason courtesy of an unprecedented second half run.
The Tigers caught fire, earning the second wild card in the American League. They even defeated the Houston Astros during the Wild Card round, sweeping them before losing the final game of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians.
Given that level of success, the front office has adjusted their game plan. They are going to be buyers now as they look to push the team to the next level after their postseason run.
There are several pressing needs that have to be addressed this offseason.
In many people’s opinion, adding some starting pitching is imperative. Beyond soon-to-be-Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, manger A.J. Hinch didn’t have much to rely on in the starting rotation.
Adding depth behind him, Keider Montero and Reese Olson is a must.
But, the most glaring need could be in their lineup, where the team lacks power and could use an established veteran to raise the floor. Could they shock the world and land superstar outfielder Juan Soto?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report categorized them as “actually seems possible”. They are a long shot, but the two sides could certainly match up on a deal.
“The Tigers probably aren't going to sign Soto, yet it's an idea that might just be crazy enough to work. They're another contender that needs a bat, after all, and their projected payroll for 2025 ($80 million) is more than $100 million short of the franchise's high-water marks.”
Maximizing his earnings this offseason is one of the goals for Soto, who is counting no teams out. But, he also wants to win; both things can be provided by Detroit.
This is a team on the rise who has proven they can find success in October despite clear limitations with their roster. Adding a player of his caliber to the mix would legitimize the team even more and provide them with exactly what they are missing.
It is a little difficult to even fathom a team like the Tigers beating out the juggernaut New York Yankees for a free agent, but anything can happen once a player hits the market.